The customer is heard shouting at the staff member repeatedly.

Wok Hey customer berates staff over apparent order delay at Waterway Point: ‘You don’t even know you’re wrong’

A Wok Hey customer was filmed shouting at a staff member at its Waterway Point outlet after apparently waiting over 10 minutes for his order, with netizens criticising his “ entitled ” behaviour.

Footage of the scene was shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on Nov 10 , showing a man in a grey T-shirt collecting his order from the counter, where more than five orders were lined up.

In the video, the man shouts at a staff member in a black uniform, saying in Mandarin: “You’re wrong, but you don’t even know you’re wrong.”

“Have you apologised?” the man asks repeatedly.

The employee stands his ground, gesturing toward the food, seemingly expressing that staff were also busy.

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PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Undeterred, the man fires back a string of words in Mandarin, apparently threatening to make a police report.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram page quoted a follower who explained that there was a long queue for the stall as it was lunchtime.

The netizen alleged that the man was asked to wait an additional five minutes as his order was prepared incorrectly. However, he purportedly ended up waiting for more than 10 minutes.

“He blew up at them while the Wok Hey staff kept trying to explain that they were overwhelmed with orders,” the netizen wrote.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Wok Hey spokesperson said a thorough internal investigation is underway to determine the facts.

Netizens sound alarm bells at man’s response

The post went viral quickly, garnering over 203,000 views, 2,500 likes, and 250 comments in a day.

In the comments section, several netizens rallied behind the staff members.

“I just went there recently. The staff are actually ok. They are nice ppl,” one netizen wrote.

Another called out the man’s “ entitled ” behaviour.

“Feel for the workers,” a user added. “I understand waiting too long frustrates us but to order during lunch hour you need to know its gonna happen… Avoid or order earlier perhaps? Fighting doesn’t make them cook faster.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Wok Hey.

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