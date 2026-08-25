The man was impressed that it took just five minutes to clear immigration at the airport.

‘Within 5 min I was through immigration’: Spanish national praises S’pore’s efficiency after clearing customs and taking MRT

A Spanish national’s praise for Singapore’s efficiency after he cleared immigration and took the MRT sparked lively discussion among netizens.

TikTok user @therealpercius, who goes by the name Percius, shared a 47-second video on Aug 16 with the caption, ”Absolutely INSANE. LOVE THIS COUNTRY!”

In it, the Spanish national lauds the efficiency of the MRT system, the service he has received and wonders how it is possible for him to clear immigration in just five minutes.

“Like I have a European passport, I got a Spanish one. And when I went to China, it took a couple of hours. When I went to Korea it took about an hour to enter.

“So generally speaking immigration in Asia is quite hard,” he says.

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“Tell me why I came to Singapore and then literally within five minutes I was through immigration. Sure, I had a pre-arrival visa and everything, but dude, five minutes?” he says incredulously.

He adds that Europe needs to learn from Singapore.

“Just start taking notes man, ‘coz Europe is like, I think, more than 20 years behind Singapore,” he says.

He also asks locals to comment if they feel the opposite about his impression of the city-state, and that it has been amazing for him so far.

Netizens say five-minute waiting time is too long

The TikTok video has racked up more than 160,000, 11,000 reactions, and 600 comments.

The comment that attracted the most reactions was humorous in nature but also poked fun at Singaporeans’ tendency to always want more and better.

“Five minutes?! That’s too long – totally unacceptable! As a Singaporean, 10 seconds MAXIMUM is the threshold,” said one TikToker in jest. “I agree… five minutes… too long!” another said.

One netizen, however, pointed out: “We complain five minutes too long, but when we go overseas, we queue for an hour and that is OK. Hehehehhe.”

Many agreed with Percius’ assessment of Singapore’s efficiency, though.

“You’re right! For me as a Singaporean citizen, I’m very proud of my home sweet home systems! Majulah Singapura!!!!” proclaimed one user.

“Thank you for appreciating things in Singapore that many of us have taken for granted. Thanks for the reminder! Hope you have a great time here!” another said.

Several netizens wished that more Singaporeans would be grateful for what they have.

“I’m super proud to be Singaporean and I appreciate everything Singapore has given us! I just wished more Singaporeans were grateful,” said the TikToker.

“Sadly Singaporeans don’t appreciate all these,” said another, but the rebuttals came hard.

“I do, don’t speak for others,” said a Singaporean. “Just you and your circle. The people I know are thankful here all the time and we start criticising the moment we are elsewhere,” said another.

A third user chimed in: “I am full of complaints — a typical Singaporean. But efficiency in this country — it’s something I am so proud of.”

Several user, however, claimed that Malaysia was superior, though they did not explicitly say it was more efficient.

“Malaysia more nicer bro,” said one.

A user, presumably a Singaporean, responded: “Always got this type one... dunno why cannot just zip it. When kena called out, your people will say Singaporeans just salty.”

Another said: “Welcome to Malaysia if you wanna experience robbery and corruption!!!”

Meanwhile, there were also expats who agreed with Percius.

“Spot on. I came here to work as an expat 16 years ago. Fell in love with the country and still here!” said on

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