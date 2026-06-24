Workers from KPA Engineering in a lorry near the MOM Services Centre in Bendemeer on June 23.

Wife has to borrow money to pay kids’ school fees, says migrant worker in unpaid wages case

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

The Straits Times

June 23, 2026

Migrant workers left in the lurch after their employer, KPA Engineering, stopped paying their wages for more than two months are worried they may not be able to send money home.

Joe (not his real name), who was among those who reached out to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) over claims of unpaid wages, said he has not been paid for about three months.

“I don’t have money to send my children to school back home,” said the Indian national, who was earning about $1,000 a month.

His family, including his children, aged 18, 12 and 10, live in a village near Thanjavur, a city in Tamil Nadu.

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“My wife has to borrow money from people to pay my children’s school fees,” he said, adding that his wife is a homemaker.

On June 22, about 300 workers from KPA Engineering, a company that provides air-conditioner maintenance services, and SK Industries turned up at MOM Services Centre in Bendemeer to report that they were owed wages.

The centre provides services that include registration for work permits.

KPA Engineering and SK Industries, which is in construction, share a director who is a Singapore permanent resident.

Joe, who has been working for KPA Engineering for about two years, said he sent most of the money he earned back to India and has no savings.

He is worried about the status of his work permit, which allows him to legally live and work in Singapore.

It expires on July 3 and if he is unable to secure alternative employment, “I have to go back home”, he said.

“I have no money to give the agent, so I am asking my friends if they know where I can find a job,” he added.

Joe said he received some reassurance after meeting officials from MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management, which are looking into the workers’ complaints regarding unpaid wages and other issues including housing arrangements.

They are also assisting the workers and reaching out to the employers.

Like Joe, Abdul (not his real name) said he is also owed wages by KPA Engineering. The Bangladesh national said he has been working with the firm for about 10 months, and is owed about three months worth of wages.

“I never had any issues since I started working in Singapore,” said Abdul, who moved to Singapore for work in 2012. He was previously hired by two different firms.

He returned to Bangladesh about a year ago when his father died, and on his return, was hired by KPA Engineering around September 2025.

Abdul said he was earning about $1,500 a month as a site manager, adding that the income allows him to support his 85-year-old mother and his wife.

“If I go back, who will give my family money?” he said.

Joe said most of the migrant workers who are hired by KPA Engineering are housed at Tuas View Dormitory.

They previously had access to food supplied by a caterer, but that stopped over unpaid bills.

He added that the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) has been providing meals for employees affected by the fallout.

On the morning of June 23, Joe said that MWC staff delivered vegetarian food such as lemon rice for breakfast to affected workers.

“Lunch was curry and rice. I’m grateful the government officers are taking care of the issue and providing us with food,” he added.

Additional reporting by Emerald Lo

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