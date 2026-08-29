Wife of British man who died on turbulence-hit SIA Flight SQ321 sues airline

Eyewitnesses said the sudden plunge took place during a routine breakfast service, throwing things in the cabin, even people, everywhere.

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Aug 29, 2026

The wife of a British man who died on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight in May 2024 is suing the airline after the incident, which involved severe turbulence and left her with serious spinal injuries.

Linda Kitchen, 74, has initiated proceedings at Britain’s High Court seeking damages from SIA to help her access specialist support for her broken back, according to the BBC.

Her husband reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack during the incident, which saw Flight SQ321, which was en route to Singapore from London, plunge over 54m in just five seconds on May 21, 2024, while flying over Myanmar.

The pair, who had been married for 52 years, were on a six-week holiday to Singapore, Indonesia and Australia, reported British media.

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Responding to queries from The Straits Times, SIA on Aug 29 said it was unable to comment on matters before the courts.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden plunge took place during a routine breakfast service, throwing things in the cabin, even people, everywhere.

During the drop, Kitchen said her husband, theatre director Geoffrey Kitchen, fell on top of her, crushing her into the armrest of a seat.

Other passengers eventually helped to move him, and a doctor on board commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The flight, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was diverted to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, for an emergency landing. In total, 79 people were injured.

Kitchen was taken to a hospital where she spent 10 days before being airlifted back to Bristol, Britain.

She was informed of her husband’s death two days after the incident.

“When I got separated from Geoff, I knew he was in a bad way, but nothing prepared me for hearing he had died. It was absolutely devastating,” Kitchen said in remarks reported by British media including The Independent.

“I was in so much pain that the journey was a blur. Once back in the UK, I remained in hospital for around a week and, following my discharge, required significant assistance at home.”

Anthe Korelidou, a specialist aviation lawyer representing Kitchen, said: “While it’s more than two years since Geoff’s death, Linda and the rest of her family continue to have a number of questions and concerns about what happened and if more could have been done to prevent their injuries.

“All Linda wants is for the most thorough investigations to be conducted. The issuing of High Court proceedings is a major milestone in being able to provide Geoff’s loved ones with the answers they deserve.”

The Independent reported that papers submitted with the British High Court reflect two claims from Kitchen’s family; one on behalf of Linda Kitchen, the other also in her name but on behalf of Geoffrey Kitchen’s estate.

It added that British court records also show that Bradley Richards, Jack Jenkins, Hannah Fullerton, Andrew Dawood, Bryan Matthews, and Pauline and Michael Rainey have also launched legal action against SIA.

The airline had in 2024 sent out offers of compensation to passengers on board the flight, with those who suffered minor injuries being offered US$10,000 (S$13,500). An advance payment of US$25,000 was offered for passengers who suffered serious injuries that require long-term medical care and were requesting financial help.

Besides compensation, SIA also said it would provide a full refund of the airfare to all passengers who were on the flight.

The airline also apologised for the incident, stating: “We sincerely apologise to all passengers and crew members on board Flight SQ321 for their traumatic experience. The safety and well-being of SIA’s passengers and staff are our top priority.”

A report by Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) found that the storm clouds likely responsible for the severe turbulence went undetected by the on-board weather radar, catching the captain by surprise.

However, the TSIB – a department under the Ministry of Transport – said that it remains inconclusive whether there were any technical issues with the weather radar system itself.

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