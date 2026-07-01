A survey found that more young people aged 25 to 34 have stayed single over the past five years.

‘Why the hurry for marriage?’: Report on more young S’pore residents staying single sparks debate

A recent report on the growing number of young Singapore residents staying single has sparked online discussion, with many questioning the perceived pressure to get married.

The General Household Survey 2025, published by the Department of Statistics on June 30, reported that more young residents under 35 have remained single over the past five years.

According to the survey, 73.4 per cent — about three in four — of female residents aged 25 to 29 were single in 2025, up from 69 per cent in 2020.

As for males in the same age group, the proportion of singles rose from 81.6 per cent in 2020 to 85.9 per cent in 2025.

Men aged 30 to 34 saw the sharpest increase in singlehood, from 41.9 per cent in 2020 to 47.6 per cent in 2025 — an increase of about 5.7 per cent.

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The report also found that staying single and marrying later continued to be more prevalent among Chinese residents than among Malays and Indians. Last year, 38 per cent of Chinese resident men and 30.7 per cent of Chinese resident women aged 30 to 39 were single — higher than the corresponding proportions among Malays and Indians.

‘Why the hurry for marriage?’

A Straits Times report posted on Facebook about the survey findings garnered more than 300 comments, with many netizens discussing attitudes towards marriage in Singapore.

Several commenters questioned the perceived pressure to get married at a relatively young age, particularly before 30.

“Why the hurry for marriage?” one user questioned, pointing out that the national retirement age of 64.

Another described staying single as a “wise choice”, saying people should choose their partners carefully instead of rushing into marriage.

A commenter claimed that most young adults in Singapore get married between the ages of 29 and 33.

Meanwhile, others pointed to the cost of living in Singapore, claiming financial pressures such as housing costs make it harder to marry young.

“Marrying later in life does not present an issue,” one user wrote, saying it reflects the “increasing cost of living”, suggesting that many people prefer to have greater financial security before starting a family.

Others highlighted the typical life trajectory of many Singaporeans. One commenter noted that most men would only have completed their studies at around 25 after serving NS.

Another argued that most people would need to work for at least five years after graduation before they are financially ready for marriage.

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