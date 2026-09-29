The netizen drew criticism for their comments.

‘Why do you deserve a seat?’: TikToker draws flak for slamming men who rush for seats on MRT

A netizen who questioned why men think they “deserve a seat on the MRT instead of a woman” drew criticism from commenters who described the comment as “entitled”, while others backed their views.

TikTok user @cornshucker575 shared a post on Aug 27, which was later reposted on the Singapore speaks subreddit on Sept 27, garnering over 500 comments across both platforms.

In the post, the TikToker writes: “As a man, why do you think you deserve a seat on the MRT instead of a woman?”

“Like why are you rushing to get a seat, that’s so embarrassing,” the user adds in the caption.

Netizens criticise ‘entitled’ comments

In the comments section, several commenters called out the netizen’s “entitled” remarks.

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“Gender equality but only when it’s convenient to women right,” one netizen mused.

Another responded: “Because I got to the seat first lol.”

“Why does everything have to be a gender war. Where did you get this rhetoric that men feel like they deserve seats more than women?” a user chimed in.

The post gained traction on the Singapore Speaks subreddit a month later, with netizens sharing similar views.

“Very simple answer, are you pregnant, physically injured/ disabled or old? If the answer is no, then there should be no special treatment,” one netizen added.

However, one comment supported the TikToker: “They’re hating but I get you queen.”

Stomp has reached out to cornshucker575 for more information.

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