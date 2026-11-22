The incident reportedly took place at Punggol Plaza.

‘Why the adults just stand there?’ Child caught throwing handfuls of iJooz straws on floor at Punggol Plaza

A video of a young child appearing to play with straws taken from an iJooz machine has sparked hygiene concerns from a Redditor who filmed the act — and reportedly confronted the child’s guardians.

The Redditor, who posted the video on subreddit r/singaporespeaks on Nov 20, told Stomp that the incident took place at Punggol Plaza.

They declined to share further details.

In the 12-second video, a child in an orange top can be seen running to the orange juice vending machine and stopping at its straw dispenser.

Shortly after, he runs towards two women — one of whom has her hand on a stroller — and dumps the straws on the ground near them, where there is an existing pile of straws.

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According to the post, titled “Turtles are dying”, the Redditor asked: “AITA (Am I the a**hole) for asking them to throw away the straws?”

The original poster explained that there had already been straws on the ground when they came across the sight, and they were unsure how long the child had been playing with the straws.

“The kid just kept grabbing straws and stepping on them,” wrote the Redditor.

The Redditor was shocked when the group eventually picked up the straws and returned them to the iJooz machine, and told them not to do so due to “hygiene issues”.

“They said that it’s fine (because) it’s individually packed...” the original poster added.

The Redditor was shocked when the group returned the straws to the iJooz vending machine. SCREENGRAB FROM REDDIT

Comparisons to French teen who licked iJooz straws

The post has since attracted 718 upvotes and 159 comments that largely criticised the group’s behaviour.

Many wondered why the child’s guardians did not intervene while he was playing with the straws, with a few suggesting that there might be a problem with parenting.

“Why the adults just stand there???? Seriously, as adults, surely they must comprehend what is going on right???” questioned one Redditor.

“If the kid is a problem, the parents are usually an even bigger problem,” suggested another commenter.

Others drew comparisons between the video and an incident that occurred on March 12 involving 19-year-old French national Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien.

Maximilien had recorded a video of himself licking a straw from an iJooz vending machine — and putting it back into the dispenser — at Goldhill Centre.

iJooz had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser after the incident, and Maximilien was subsequently fined $600 on July 30.

“At least never lick and put back,” quipped one Redditor.

Another pointed out: “Previously someone licked the straw and got fined. I believe because of this incident, straws are (now) individually packed but I still (don’t want) to use straws (that have) been on the ground and perhaps stepped on.”

Stomp has reached out to iJooz for comment.

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