The content creator said the experience felt “bizarre and honestly disgusting”.

‘Whitewashed by AI’: Content creator’s video allegedly altered to depict her as blonde, fair-skinned woman

A content creator was left feeling disgusted after discovering that she had been “ whitewashed by AI ” when another account had apparently taken one of her videos and used artificial intelligence to edit her into a fair-skinned, blonde-haired woman.

Speaking to Stomp, full-time content creator Sya, a hijabi, said she had posted a video on Sept 23 of herself trying out the Play Music Theory app , which turns shapes, colours, and gestures into sound.

She said she had decided to try the app after seeing others share their experiences online, adding that her video was not sponsored and was made “out of curiosity and to have fun”.

However, she later came across what appeared to be an advertisement for a similar app and noticed that the video used looked strangely familiar.

PHOTO: SYAFIQAPLS/INSTAGRAM

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Content creator ‘erased to some random AI avatar’

On Nov 16 , she posted an Instagram video showing the advertisement alongside her original clip, pointing out that the two were identical except for her facial features.

“I cannot believe someone not only stole my video, they AI-ed me to a white woman,” Sya says in the post.

“A white woman with a Singaporean accent,” she adds.

Panning the camera to show the background of her original video, as well as her tablet and hands, she describes the experience as “ dystopian AF ”.

“In the big 2026, I cannot believe I have been whitewashed by AI,” she adds.

Sya told Stomp that the incident left her feeling “ horrible ”.

“It’s like my identity is erased to some random AI avatar!” she said. “It felt bizarre and honestly disgusting to do that without my permission.”

She also feels that generative AI is “ getting out of control ”, calling for stricter regulations on AI to protect the original work of creators while describing such incidents as “ unethical ”.

Netizens rally behind content creator

The post went viral quickly, amassing over 680,000 views and 68,000 likes.

Several netizens felt the incident was “creepy” and “insane”.

“AI race swapping you is just??? Unnecessary isn’t even enough to describe,” one netizen said.

A number of netizens also said they would think twice before believing what they saw online, with one commenting that the “ audacity and use of AI is getting out of control ”.

“The AI slop should be gone girl I’m with you,” another agreed.

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