A notice shared on the Singapore subreddit on Sept 11 informed True Fitness members that the brand had been placed under provisional liquidation.

‘Where do I go now?’: True Fitness, True Yoga members shocked by sudden closure, CASE reports $609,000 in unutilised packages

Members of True Fitness and True Yoga were shocked after the fitness chains ceased operations abruptly, with some customers left with thousands in unutilised packages.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said that as of Sept 11, consumers reported losses of more than $609,000 in unused memberships, packages, and services.

Its Hong Kong parent company, Kontafarma China Holdings, said in an announcement on Sept 10 that the True Singapore Group recorded substantial losses. All outlets under the brand, including True Fitness, True Yoga, TFX, and Yoga Edition, are set to close.

A notice shared on the Singapore subreddit on Sept 11 informed True Fitness members that the brand had been placed under provisional liquidation and that all clubs had ceased operations with immediate effect.

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Screenshots of emails apparently informing employees of the closure also circulated online.

One of the gym’s instructors, Sandy Siew, expressed gratitude in an Instagram post on Sept 10.

“Very sad to received the News! But yet I know is just a matter of time!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

“To all my members! I will always (be) here for you all!” she added.

Existing customers shocked at sudden closure

For many existing customers, the closure also came as a shock.

Content creator @natashatannnnn shared the news in an Instagram post on Sept 11, saying that she had just heard about the closure from her personal trainer.

“I don’t even know how to react, but I almost cried, because I signed PT sessions and I have 24 sessions remaining,” she says, estimating the cost to be about $3,000.

Speaking to Stomp, Daphne Xu, a 40-year-old fractional advisor, said she had been going to the gym’s Ang Mo Kio branch twice a week for the past five years.

Xu explained that she was a member of the National University of Singapore Society’s (NUSS) Graduate Club, and that her True Fitness membership was one of the perks.

When she visited the gym at around 4pm on Sept 10, everything “seemed normal”. She estimated that there were about 50 to 60 people in the gym and even chanced upon a new batch of exercise bikes — so the news came as a surprise for her.

“I was quite shocked. I was thinking, ‘Where do I go to gym now?’” Xu said, adding that visiting the Ang Mo Kio branch was the most convenient for her.

A newly joined customer, Ms S, told Stomp that she had purchased a monthly membership with TFX, a brand under True Singapore Group, about six months ago.

When asked what her reaction was to the closure, she said: “WTF?”

“My first reaction is I need to find an alternative again and I couldn’t train with my favourite trainer and friends,” she added.

Apprehensive about future memberships

Another customer, Mdm Chua, told Stomp that she was “disappointed” by the closure.

She said she had paid $2,959 for a three-year membership, which was valid from 2024 to July 2027, expressing concern about recovering the unused portion of their membership fees.

In March, she recalled receiving WhatsApp messages from the manager, urging members to recommend family and friends to join the gym.

“This makes the sudden closure particularly surprising and concerning, especially for members who had committed to longer-term memberships,” she said.

As for whether she would consider purchasing a membership from another studio, Chua said she was “not sure” and that she would be more cautious about committing to another long-term membership.

CASE reports $609,000 in unutilised memberships

In an updated Facebook post, CASE president Melvin Yong said that the agency has received 241 complaints from consumers affected by the closure as of Sept 11, 6pm.

In total, consumers reported losses of more than $609,000 in unutilised memberships, packages, and services, Yong added.

CASE has reached out to the provisional liquidator and will continue to seek clarification on the arrangements for affected consumers.

Consumers who have unutilised memberships or prepaid packages with True Fitness or True Yoga can approach CASE for assistance at 6277 5100 or visit www.case.org.sg.

Yong took the opportunity to remind consumers to be cautious when making large upfront payments for services and to consider shorter-term payment arrangements before signing up for a package.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the latest figures reported by CASE.

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