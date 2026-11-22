National sprint queen Shanti Pereira and former teammate Tan Zong Yang got married at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Nov 21.

David Lee

The Straits Times

Nov 21, 2026

Two months after Majulah Singapura was played at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after Shanti Pereira retained her women’s 200m gold, the wedding bells rang out for the Singapore sprinter and former national teammate Tan Zong Yang as they tied the knot at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Nov 21.

With the bride looking radiant in her white gown and the groom looking sharp in a cream suit, the ceremony was attended by their family and friends, as well as past and present national athletes such as fencer Amita Berthier, and badminton player Yeo Jia Min and her husband, former national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun.

Meanwhile, sprinter Timothee Yap was among the groomsmen.

In a video on her TikTok, Pereira shared an embrace with her bridesmaids, who included her sisters Shobi and Valerie, a former national sprinter herself.

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Tan, 32, proposed on June 9, 2024, near Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, following three years of courtship.

However, due to the Paris 2024 Olympics and the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, where Pereira retained her women’s 100m and 200m titles, the couple had to push back their big day until after the Asian Games.

After her Asiad triumph, Pereira credited Tan, a SEA Games men’s 400m bronze medallist who is now a lawyer, for making time to train with her.

In an interview with Olympics.com, the 30-year-old, who also clinched another Asian Games 100m silver medal, said: “It (their engagement) brought a very big light in a difficult year, and so it reminded me of the fact that there’s so much outside of sport that we can appreciate. I’ve realised that there’s just so much more to life.

“Don’t get me wrong, I put my life into my sport, and it’s who I am. But there’s so much that we can celebrate and enjoy. Having that perspective has made me fall in love with my sport.”

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