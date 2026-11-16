‘We love SQ!!!’ Travellers surprise SQ cabin crew with goodie bags, receive special dessert on board

Two women brought the festive cheer on board early by surprising Singapore Airlines (SQ) cabin crew with goodie bags.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Nov 15 by user @qweeeeenah , the pair are seen packing butter squishies and sweets into gift bags, with their luggage spread open on the airport floor.

“Giving the SQ flight attendants butter squishies,” the on-screen caption reads.

“ ITS THE SEASON OF GIVING ,” read the post caption.

‘We love SQ’

After checking in and making their way through the aerobridge, qweeeeenah, who goes by Queena Ong , is seen handing two bags filled with the gifts to a stewardess at the aircraft entrance.

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The stewardess can be heard thanking Ong as she accepts the gifts.

The 26-year-old content creator also asks for the Olive Young bag to be returned, to which the stewardess readily agrees.

The clip later cuts to the pair receiving a pulut hitam cake, presented on a plate bearing the words “Happy holidays”. The dessert tray was also decorated with fairy lights and an elaborate fan.

They received a pulut hitam cake presented on a plate bearing the words “Happy holidays”. PHOTO: @QWEEEEENAH/TIKTOK

“We love SQ,” the on-screen caption says.

In a selfie with the stewardess who received their gifts, the pair wrote: “Thank you SQ for making our 14-hour flight amazing.”

Stomp has reached out to Ong for more information.

Netizens touched

The video has garnered over 15,000 views and dozens of comments, with many netizens touched by the pair’s thoughtful gesture.

“You are so nice,” a user wrote.

Others described the gesture as “cute” and “sweet” , while one netizen asked the pair to extend the same treat to Scoot flight attendants.

“ Queena u are so nice next time ask for upgrade ,” a comment read.

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