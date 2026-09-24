Mrs Zhong said the cockroaches often invade their home, crawling into the kitchen and rooms, and even onto them.

‘We check for cockroaches every morning’: Tampines residents left paranoid after faulty rubbish chute door led to infestation

A faulty rubbish chute door allegedly caused a months-long cockroach infestation in a Tampines HDB flat, leaving an elderly couple staying there feeling paranoid.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the couple, both in their 60s, have lived in their four-room flat on the eighth floor at Block 275 Tampines Street 22 for around 30 years.

The rubbish chute door, which had been unable to close properly since April, allegedly led to cockroaches crawling “everywhere”, including inside their home and onto their clothes and bodies.

Although they are willing to pay for a replacement rubbish chute, a contractor they approached was reportedly reluctant to take on the project, leaving them frustrated.

Rubbish chute door unable to close properly since April

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Zhong Qiang Xing (transliterated), a 69-year-old retiree, said the situation started earlier this year when the rubbish chute door became faulty.

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“We’ve lived here for about 30 years, and the rubbish chute door had never given us any problems. But one day, it suddenly wouldn’t close, and cockroaches and lizards started crawling into the kitchen,” he said.

Since April, the rubbish chute door could no longer close properly. PHOTO: MRS ZHONG

Mrs Zhong, the man’s wife, added that she had sought help from the Housing Development Board (HDB), but claimed she was advised to find a contractor herself.

“After all, we’ve lived here for 30 years, so the rubbish chute probably needs to be replaced. We’re actually willing to pay for it, but the contractor we found was afraid to start work,” she told Shin Min.

Mrs Zhong said that the contractor had expressed concern about removing the rubbish chute as it might cause the surrounding tiles to loosen and fall off.

Besides the unwanted “guests”, Mrs Zhong said the defective rubbish chute door also caused odours to waft into the flat, leaving her no choice but to spray air freshener in the kitchen.

‘We check for cockroaches every morning’

With the rubbish chute issue still unresolved, Mrs Zhong said cockroaches are now “everywhere” in their home, crawling into the kitchen and, on one occasion, even onto her son’s thigh when he was eating.

Mrs Zhong described that particular incident as “disgusting”, saying everyone jumped when it happened, causing food to spill on the floor.

The situation has since left the family feeling paranoid, having to check for cockroaches every morning when they wake up.

“When we shower, we’re scared the cockroaches will fly. The cockroaches also land on our towels,” said Mrs Zhong.

“The cockroaches run faster than us. By the time I take the insecticide, I don’t know where they run to,” she lamented.

In a picture sent to Stomp, Mrs Zhong showed 24 cockroaches she had caught in the flat.

In a picture she sent to Stomp, 24 cockroaches she had caught could be seen in a plastic box. PHOTO: MRS ZHONG

She also shared several videos of cockroaches crawling on the floor beneath the rubbish chute.

MP scheduled to visit their flat

Having lived in the unit for 30 years, Mrs Zhong said her family rarely encountered cockroaches before the rubbish chute door became faulty.

Additionally, Mrs Zhong said the family is reluctant to move as they had only finished paying off the flat at the end of last year.

The family is currently seeking a contractor to rectify the issue. Their MP, Desmond Choo, is also scheduled to visit them on Sept 24.

Stomp has reached out to the Tampines Town Council for comment.

Replacing rubbish chute could cause tiles to crack: Contractor

Lin Bing Hong (transliterated), executive director of interior design company Eight Design, told Shin Min that replacing the rubbish chute might cause surrounding tiles to crack or come loose.

He explained that such issues were common in older HDB flats.

“After so many years, the door has probably become warped, which is why it can no longer close. In this situation, replacing the rubbish chute should solve the problem,” said Lin.

He added that the issue can be resolved in a day and would cost a few hundred dollars. If the homeowner wants to replace the tiles for aesthetic reasons, it could cost more.

Lin Ya Ba, an adviser to the Singapore Renovation Contractors and Material Suppliers Association, also reminded homeowners to ensure there are no leaks after replacing the rubbish chute.

“The authorities regularly wash the rubbish chutes from the top floor, so it is important to make sure water does not seep into the home,” he said.

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