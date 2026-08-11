Water, power, fuel services temporarily interrupted at Sentosa Cove marina after yacht hits pontoon

In a video of the incident shared on TikTok at about 10.45am on Aug 10, a yacht is seen reversing into its berth, before hitting the pontoon.

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

August 10, 2026

Water, power and fuel supplies in the vicinity of the ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove were temporarily disrupted on the morning of Aug 10, after a yacht hit a pontoon there.

In response to queries, ONE°15 Marina Club’s management confirmed that a yacht “made contact with a pontoon while entering its berth” earlier that day.

“The impact resulted in a temporary interruption to water, power and fuel services in the immediate vicinity, which were restored shortly thereafter,” it said, adding that no injuries were reported.

It said the incident was isolated, and marina operations continue as normal.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“We are assessing minor damage to the affected marina infrastructure. At this stage, we have no further comment.”

In a video of the incident shared on TikTok at about 10.45am on Aug 10, a three-storey yacht is seen reversing into its berth, with at least seven people – decked in white tops and dark-coloured shorts – moving hurriedly on the boat or on the adjacent pontoon.

A person in dark-coloured attire is seen dragging a fender – a protective bumper that absorbs shock and prevents vessels from knocking against docks or other boats – and placing it directly between the yacht’s stern and the pontoon.

The yacht seems to knock into the fender, which then pushes against the pontoon and sends ripples into the water.

In the aftermath, smoke is seen wafting over the platform.

Shouting is also heard from the people, who appear to be crew members or marina staff.

The Straits Times has contacted Sentosa Development Corporation for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics TNP News

sentosa

yacht

accident

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.