Watch parties, late starts: Schools in Singapore gear up for World Cup final

At least five schools are hosting a watch party or allowing students to report for class later on July 20.

Laura Chia and Calista Wong

The Straits Times

July 16, 2026

Eateries, bars and community spaces all over the island are gearing up for the World Cup final between Spain and defending champions Argentina on July 19 (3am on July 20, Singapore time), and schools are joining in the fun too.

At least five schools are hosting a watch party or allowing students to report for class later on July 20, The Straits Times has learnt.

St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) students will be allowed to report to school an hour later at 8.30am on July 20, according to a July 15 circular addressed to parents, guardians and students, and seen by ST.

An hour-long lesson that was scheduled to begin at 7.50am will be postponed to July 22.

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In a media reply on July 16, an SJI spokesperson said that the school recognises that many of its students may want to catch the final with their families, and wanted to give such students more time to rest before they attend school on July 20 so that their learning would not be compromised. She added that the school viewed the occasion as an opportunity for students to appreciate values that resonate with its school spirit. These include teamwork, perseverance, resilience and respect.

“Schools play an important role not only in academic learning, but also in helping young people engage meaningfully with significant moments beyond the classroom,” the spokesperson said.

At Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), school will start almost an hour later at 8.30am on July 20, according to a principal’s letter to parents and guardians dated July 16 and seen by ST. The chapel session on July 20 will be rescheduled to July 22, with students expected to report by 7.45am.

Its principal, Kevin Pang, said in the letter that the move was intended to “support our families in creating meaningful memories together with adequate time for rest, while also safeguarding something that lies at the heart of our identity”, a reference to the chapel session.

ST also understands that Hwa Chong Institution is allowing students to report to school almost two hours later, at 9.30am, on July 20.

Meanwhile, Victoria School (VS) is hosting an overnight watch party for a maximum of 350 students, but the school day on July 20 will begin at 7.30am as scheduled.

Students who sign up for this optional event are to arrive between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on July 19 for registration before a pre-match “sleep period”.

After the final, which is estimated to end at 5am, they will have time to rest before reporting for class at 7.30am. More than 10 teachers will be present during the event, according to Chinese media outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

VS principal Low Chun Meng said the activity had been proposed by several Secondary 4 student leaders, reported Zaobao.

The school decided to implement the idea as it thought it would be a good opportunity for students to bond over their love of football and strengthen school cohesion.

Likewise, the Singapore Sports School (SSP) will be screening the World Cup match for its student-athletes, parents and staff, said its principal, Ong Kim Soon, in response to queries on July 16.

More than 300 people are expected to attend the screening at SSP’s auditorium from 2.30am to 5.30am on July 20. School will start two hours later that day, at 10am.

The watch party will be run by the school’s student leaders, and supported by staff and parent volunteers, Ong said, adding that snacks will be provided. Games and activities have been planned during half-time to keep the energy levels high.

Secondary 4 student Reeyern Hadassah Ng, who is in the student council, said: “We proposed the idea to the school because we believed it would be a memorable experience, and wanted to give our student-athletes the opportunity to watch the match together.

“The response has been great, and we are really looking forward to it.”

The principal added that special arrangements have also been made for those who do not board at the school, including allowing them to rest in the auditorium after the screening until classes begin.

At Anglo-Chinese School (International), students would be allowed on July 17 to wear the national team football jersey of any country, including those not in the tournament. Students will still be expected to wear their uniform pants or skirts, and club football jerseys will not be allowed.

In a media reply on July 16, Anglo-Chinese School (International) principal Gavin Kinch said that the idea was pitched to him by a group of Secondary 1 students who wanted to show their passion for the teams they support.

“We also wanted to encourage international mindedness within our school community by celebrating different cultures and bringing everyone together,” the students said in a joint statement, adding that they believed this event would create a fun and inclusive atmosphere while strengthening school spirit.

Defending champions Argentina, led by talisman Lionel Messi, are aiming to become only the third team in history to retain their World Cup title when they face Spain in the final in New Jersey.

Only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have achieved that feat.

Spain, who won the tournament in 2010, are playing in the final for the first time since their victory in South Africa.

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