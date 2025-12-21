Church volunteer arrested for bomb hoax involving item resembling improvised explosive device

A church volunteer was arrested after claiming he had discovered a suspicious item at St Joseph's Church on the morning of Dec 21.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road at about 7.10am.

Upon the police's arrival, the 26-year-old volunteer said he had discovered the item in a drain. He then immobilised himself and held on to the item.

The church was evacuated and the police activated the Singapore Armed Forces' Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group for further assessment.

The item, which resembled an improvised explosive device, was assessed to be three cardboard rolls and wires wrapped with black tape with no explosive elements present.

It was subsequently removed from the scene by the police.

The cordon at the location was lifted at 5.10pm. No injuries were reported.

The volunteer was subsequently arrested for the bomb hoax under the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

