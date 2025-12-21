'Suspicious item' found, priest who was stabbed in mouth a year earlier says church temporarily closed

A suspicious item was found in a church at Bukit Timah Road, said the police on the morning of Dec 21.

St Joseph's Church was evacuated while the police and the Singapore Armed Forces' Chemical Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group conducted checks on the item and found it to be harmless.

"The situation is under control and police operations are still ongoing," said the police on social media at 11.08am.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the location until further notice."

St Joseph's Church had posted a message from Father Christopher Lee on Facebook at 8.53am that the church was temporarily closed.

"We apologise for all the inconvenience caused," added the parish priest.

Just over a year earlier, on Nov 9, 2024, Father Lee was attacked while celebrating mass at the church and suffered an 8cm laceration on his tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper left lip and a 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth.

Basnayake Keith Spencer was charged for the attack.

