The elderly man stood still on the escalator step, moving only his head to look up at the steps and at his feet.

Viral video of elderly man standing on stationary escalator draws unkind laughter: ‘You think it’s funny? What if it’s your parents?’

A short clip of an elderly man standing on a stationary escalator, apparently waiting for it to move, has divided netizens.

The man cut a forlorn figure: Left hand on the handrail, right hand holding an Old Cheng Kee plastic bag. He raises his head slightly, and then lowers his gaze, probably wondering why the escalator was moving.

Many found it amusing that the man did not seem to know the escalator wasn’t working; others felt he needed help instead of being laughed at.

TikToker @zykeeeee_i shared the six-second video on Oct 4 with the caption, “Another unlce (sic) antics – I’m sorry uncle”, with an on-screen title, “Uncle, escalator not working leh”.

The reel has racked up more than 816,400 views, 60,300 reactions and 614 comments.

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Some of the comments were bordering on cruel, while netizens who weren’t so mean-spirited joked about the uncle’s patience.

“Some experts say that until now he is still there waiting,” said a TikToker.

“Uncle is so patient haha, will go up soon, just wait,” another said.

There were those who apologised for laughing, but hoped the man got the help he needed.

“Sorry I laughed hard,” said one comment. “He also not working lol. Jokes aside, I hope someone went up to help him,” another said.

There were netizens who wondered if those laughing would find it funny had the person in the video been a relative.

“You think it’s funny? Imagine if it’s your parents and someone took a video, would you be OK?” commented a netizen in a mix of English and Malay.

“Just imagine one of these days someone posted on your loved one, how would you feel?” another asked.

Netizens questioned why poster didn’t help

Some netizens were critical of the original poster for sharing a video instead of offering assistance.

“Instead of taking video, why you don’t tell the uncle?” asked a TikToker.

“Ya, why not go help instead of filming and posting online? Is this to shame the uncle or what?” another demanded.

Several offered suggestions as to why the elderly man remained immobile on the escalator step.

“Some escalators are in sleep mode and only activate with a sensor, he might have thought,” said one.

Others thought that perhaps the uncle was taking his time because of age.

“Uncle just resting after climbing a step. Slow and steady,” said a netizen. “Maybe he’s taking a deep breath before walking up,” another said.

A few netizens saw the video as a metaphor for their own lives.

“Waiting for my salary to increase,” said one. “Me trying to climb the corporate (ladder),” another said in jest.

Stomp has reached out to the original poster for more details.

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