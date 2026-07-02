The man was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Violin teacher jailed after molesting 9-year-old student, placed hand on girl’s thigh for 5 minutes

A violin teacher who placed his hand on his nine-year-old student’s thigh was sentenced to nine months in jail after the incident came to light seven years later.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the offender, a 72-year-old man, was 64 at the time of the incident. The victim, now 17, was nine years old.

A gag order was imposed prohibiting the publication of information that would reveal the girl’s identity.

Court documents show that the victim’s mother had arranged for her to attend violin lessons conducted by the man in 2013.

He originally taught at a community club, but switched to teaching private lessons at his condominium unit in 2016.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The weekly 45-minute lessons consisted of 30 minutes of playing the violin, with the remaining time spent on music theory.

During the theory segment, the victim would go through the exercises at the man’s dining table in his living room, with her teacher sitting next to her to check the answers.

Places hand on thigh for 5 minutes

In one lesson in 2018, while she was doing her homework, her teacher suddenly placed his hand on the victim’s thigh for about five minutes.

She did not realise at the time that she had been molested, only understanding what had happened three years later when she was 12.

However, she continued attending his lessons until 2024, when she stopped to focus on O-Level examination preparations.

The incident came to light when the victim told her mother and social worker about it in March 2025.

Man claimed to apologise a week after the incident

During mitigation, the man’s lawyer stated that he had apologised to the victim a week after the incident and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, requesting for a lighter sentence of eight months in prison.

However, the prosecution noted that the victim’s family only learnt of the assault years later, despite the man’s apology. A sentence of 10 to 11 months in jail was sought.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.