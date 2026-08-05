Lamborghini owner Carol Sek said she felt loved during the episode because of the friends who were ready to help her.

Video of woman’s calm response to her Lamborghini catching fire goes viral: ‘So nice to be rich, zero stress’

A woman’s seemingly unperturbed reaction to her Lamborghini car catching fire on the East Coast Parkway (ECP), shared in a video on her company’s social media platforms, has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

In the video, Carol Sek, a family wealth specialist with Unicorn Financial Solutions, recounted how her Lamborghini Gallardo caught fire while she was driving on the expressway on July 23.

The Straits Times reported that there was heavy traffic on the ECP after the incident. A Stomper claimed this was caused by “kaypo” motorists.

However, in a video shared on Unicorn Financial Solutions’ Instagram and TikTok accounts on Aug 4, Sek, whose Instagram handle is @carolsek, appears nonchalant as she describes the immediate aftermath of the accident and what she did.

She says in the video that she made a call to a man, whose identity and relationship to her are not revealed, to tell him she was safe and also to share the experience with him in a live video.

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“What I really wanted to share with him was really that first, I am safe. Secondly, I wanted to ask him that… you know, it’s such an experience, do you want to have a video call and take a look,” says Sek in what appears to be an interview by the company’s social media team.

She said it took just 10 to 15 minutes from the moment flames erupted from her car for first responders and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to arrive and extinguish the fire.

In a statement to Stomp, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire on the eastbound ECP before the Still Road South exit at about 5.20pm. The blaze involved the car’s engine compartment and was extinguished using a water jet.

“I feel loved and how much cared for I am (sic),” she says, explaining that she had to interrupt investigating officers, who were asking her questions at the scene, in order to answer phone calls and messages from “many people” to assure them that she was safe.

“Everyone asks if I need the help,” she says, adding that the man she called kept “giving (her) a lot of positive energy”.

Sek adds that her friends were perplexed she was able to relax after the episode.

“They were also telling me, we’ll just wait for you and celebrate for your new car,” she says, adding that she saw no reason to let an unpleasant incident affect the rest of her day.

Video draws mixed reactions on social media

The video garnered over 245,000 views and 60 comments on Instagram, and 70,000 views, 990 reactions, and 100 comments on TikTok.

Several netizens praised Sek for her positive attitude.

“Salute to your resilience and positive attitude, Sis,” said an Instagram user. “Love your positive mental attitude! It’s not what happens to you that matters most. It’s how you respond that shapes your future,” added another.

One TikToker was relieved that nobody was hurt: “Glad that there’s no injury and that you maintain such a positive view.”

Not everyone had a positive view of her reaction, though. There were those who felt she could afford to remain calm only because she was well-off.

“Anyone would be composed with money. Heck, the situation would be hilarious to me too if tomorrow I could go to another Lamborghini showroom to get a new car. Duh,” said a TikToker.

“Wah, so nice to be rich, zero stress . All taken care of and many supporters,” another said.

One TikToker was not impressed with her nonchalance.

“Interesting she is making light of the accident. That accident caused such a massive traffic jam on the ECP for one to two hours,” commented the netizen.

Several netizens were curious as to why the car went up in flames.

“I’m more interested in what caused the car to burn? Cigarette? Car accessory? Poor maintenance?” asked a netizen.

One netizen noted the matching outfit to the burnt car: “Love how she dressed in the same colour as her burning lambo in tribute for this interview.”

Meanwhile, another TikToker wanted to know what Sek would be replacing her Lamborghini with.

“Goodbye Lambo.. hello ___?” asked the TikToker.

Stomp has reached out to the Sek for more information.

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