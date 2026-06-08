Video of woman dancing at traffic light amuses netizens: ‘Aunty, are you OK?’

A video of a woman who appears to be dancing to her own tune on the support base of a traffic light has brought some mirth to netizens.

The 15-second clip, shared on Facebook page Singapore Incidents on June 6, shows the skimpily-clad woman, who has a pair of headphones on, grooving opposite Albert Centre, even thrusting her hips at the pole at one point.

Her performance has so far garnered 83,000 views, 467 reactions and 91 comments.

Amused netizens wondered if she was high on drugs, or mentally unsound.

“Did she vape?” asked a Facebook user, alluding to the illegal use of K-pods.

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“What did the doctor say?” asked another, suggesting she needed help. “Aunty, are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK, aunty?”

Some felt that the heat had got to the woman’s head.

“Weather too hot for everyone,” said a netizen.

Several netizens made references to pole dancing.

“Maybe aunty last time used to be a pole dancer la,” said one. “She is possibly reminiscing about her good old days,” another said.

And there were mixed reviews of her show.

“Pole dancing gone very wrong!! Pls lah aunty!!” said a netizen, while a more sympathetic one said: “Look out! Auntie is trying her hand at pole dancing and having a great time doing it!”

There were kinder, more encouraging comments, too.

“She is just minding her business. Let her be unless she starts harassing others,” said one Facebook user.

“Ouch midlife crisis? More like midlife fabulousness,” another commented.

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