Video of man struggling to walk allegedly from Kpod use has netizens fuming — for a different reason

A video of a man struggling to walk, allegedly from using Kpods, has not received the response it was intended for.

Recorded in Tampines and shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Aug 8, the 15-second reel shows the back of a man supporting himself by placing his hand on the glass frontage of a shop as he hobbles along.

The video has so far garnered more than 82,200 views and 20 comments.

“Before I video I was in front of him – I saw his hand holding the device but he noticed so I siam (took evasive action), then I record (sic),” says caption of the video, which was shared by a follower of the account.

Instead of faulting the man, netizens turned on the person who recorded the video.

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“Take from front, la,” said a commenter. Another said he needed to provide evidence. “Anyhow say people kpod.. go help la.. if really Kpod go in front, la. take video (sic).”

Others said the man could have difficulty walking because of a medical condition instead of the use of Kpods.

“It’s not due to kpod, it’s due to medical issues,” said an Instagram user.

“Can’t you see his legs are (swollen)? He’s having difficulties walking,” another said.

One even suggested what the medical condition might be.

“Looks more like an arthritis issue.. or maybe gout. His ankles and (feet) are swollen,” said the Instagram user.

Several netizens said the original poster should have helped the man instead of recording the video.

“I think he’s sick, stop taking video, go and help him be a hero, don’t be kaypoh (busybody),” said a netizen. “Do something better in your life.”

Although an explanation was given that a device was seen, some netizens felt it was just an assumption.

“People need to stop making assumptions, especially when they don’t even see the full picture. This man could be ill for all we know. Stop being a Karen and leave people alone,” said the netizen.

“Remove this video. You could see his legs are swollen. He’s probably sick and needs help walking. It sounded like he’s breathless, never know if he has edema. If you want to prove your point, take the vid from the front. Imagine this (being a) video of someone you know,” said the netizen.

To report users of Kpods or vapes, contact the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on their online reporting platform at go.gov.sg/reportvape or call the Tobacco Regulation Branch hotline at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 (from 7am to midnight).

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