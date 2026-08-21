The man approaches the car with three disposable cups containing drinks in hand.

Video of man placing drinks on car next to his goes viral again, netizens still baffled by his choice

An old video of a man placing his drinks on a car parked next to his has gone viral, but even though two years have passed since it was initially posted, netizens remain equally baffled by the man’s actions.

Footage of the incident, which took place at the carpark of Tanjong Pagar Plaza on June 21, 2024, was originally posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group. The exact clip was reposted by TikTok user @riploste on Aug 16.

The video shows the man, dressed in black, walking towards his parked vehicle, which appears to be a Strides Premier taxi. For reasons unknown, he places three disposable cups containing drinks on the bonnet of the car parked next to his.

The man then seemingly uses the car’s bonnet as a table, arranging his cups, securing the lid on one, and removing the lid from another.

The video cuts to another scene showing only one cup on the bonnet. The man, who was initially out of frame, shows up seconds later to retrieve the disposable cup.

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Even though the man disappears from view, a plastic lid, presumably from the cup retrieved seconds earlier, is seen flying into the frame and then lying on the bonnet of the car. The Strides Premier vehicle was seen driving off moments later.

The original video posted by SGRV also included a picture showing a disposable cup hanging off the handle of a car. “Hang empty cup on camcar door & threw rubbish on windscreen,” read the accompanying caption.

PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Netizens appalled by man decision to place drinks on car bonnet

The reposted video, shared on Aug 17, has so far garnered more than 170,800 views, 2,213 reactions, and 199 comments. The video was also shared on the Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Aug 20 and has garnered over 80,000 views and 70 comments.

Most netizens were appalled by the man’s behaviour with many asking why he did not place the drinks on his own car.

“Inconsiderate to the max. The worst thing was his car was just right beside and he thinks (it is) OK to dirty people’s car,” said one TikTok user.

“This guy is obviously wrong. Should not anyhow throw rubbish. Moreover, it was deliberately thrown on other people’s car. Is he jealous of other people’s car?” another asked.

Why cannot put on his own vehicle?” yet another asked.

Many netizens suggested reporting him to the taxi company or to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

“Complain to NEA and also LTA for littering... Let him get a fine and (demerit) points,” said one. “This kind (also) needs to be given a lesson,” another said. Yet another suggested: “Make him famous.”

Several users also wondered if the man was doing it because of something that happened earlier.

“What did you do to him in the first place?” asked a TikTok user.

And a few were surprised that he did what he did when there are so many cars with dashcams.

“People tend to forget nowadays most cars and bikes have cam,” said one TikTok user. “That joker living in the past?” another asked.

Stomp has reached out to the original poster for more information as well as to Strides Premier for comment.

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