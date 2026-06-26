Video of boy hurling basin from multi-story carpark irks netizens: ‘Killer litter’

The boy looked over the carpark railing before stepping back and hurling the basin over it.

A video of a boy hurling a plastic basin from an HDB multi-story carpark (MSCP) has gone viral, with some netizens pointing out that it could have become a case of killer litter.

In the clip, the boy, carrying what appears to be a green basin in one hand, walks towards the balustrade and peers over it before retreating, while gesturing and saying something to the person recording the clip.

He then takes a step forward and hurls the basin over the railing.

The person recording the video follows the basin as it falls, capturing the moment it lands on the grass-covered rooftop of a shorter building beside the MSCP. No one appears to be on the roof at the time.

It is unclear where and when the incident happened.

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Netizens slam boy for his actions

The video, shared on the @sgfollowsall.backup Instagram page on June 21, has garnered over 50,000 views

Netizens were generally unimpressed with the boy’s feat, with some thinking it was irresponsible and possibly dangerous.

“Alamak...whose kid is this?” said a netizen. “This is so dangerous, and it could potentially end up as a case of killer litter. It’s one thing to have fun, but when accidents happen, this could end up with a fatality,” warned another.

Several netizens felt the boy’s actions would catch up with him.

“Wait for the police to catch you and your friend who took the video,” said an Instagram user.

“Thank you so much for removing yourself from Singapore’s ultra competitive workforce!” said another, suggesting that the boy would be put behind bars.

One netizen even suggested caning, explaining: “After the caning, the stupidity will be cured.”

Another netizen, likely a Liverpool fan, quipped: “Don’t wear the Liverpool jersey.”

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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