Veteran singer-songwriter Liu Huan passed away on the morning of Sept 25 surrounded by family members.

Veteran Chinese singer Liu Huan dies aged 63, was mentor on The Voice of China

Veteran Chinese singer-songwriter Liu Huan, who was a mentor on the popular reality show The Voice of China, has died at the age of 63.

News of Liu’s passing broke on the official WeChat channel of the Mango V Foundation on the morning of Sept 26.

The statement said that Liu was surrounded by family members when he passed away in Shanghai at around 9.52am.

While the statement did not disclose Liu’s cause of death, the veteran musician was reportedly diagnosed with avascular necrosis about a decade ago and has rarely made public appearances since.

Avascular necrosis is a condition in which a lack of blood supply causes bone tissue to die, potentially leading to pain and difficulty moving.

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During the few public appearances he made, Liu was seen using crutches and appeared to be in poorer health. His condition was described as having “deteriorated considerably”.

Last October, Liu was seen in good spirits while attending an event hosted by his good friend and fellow singer Huang Lei. However, photos from the event showed that he had lost a considerable amount of weight.

In a separate statement, the University of International Business and Economics, where Liu once taught, said his funeral arrangements would be kept simple, with no farewell ceremony or memorial service, in accordance with his wishes.

Performed at Olympics opening ceremony, taught at university

Born in Tianjin, China in August 1963, Liu studied French literature at the University of International Relations in Beijing.

He reportedly gained attention in 1985 after taking part in singing competitions in English and French.

Over the years, Liu became a prominent singer, composer and music educator, with several well-known songs to his name, including:

Heroes’ Song (好汉歌)

The Sun in my Heart (心中的太阳)

Asking Myself A Thousand Times (千万次的问)

The Curved Moon (弯弯的月亮)

In particular, “Hero’s Song”, the theme song of the 1998 television adaptation of Water Margin (水浒传), quickly became popular when the series aired and went on to become one of Liu’s representative works.

In 2008, Liu performed “You and Me” (我和你) — the official theme song of the Beijing Olympics — alongside British soprano Sarah Brightman at the event’s opening ceremony, which was watched by an estimated four billion people worldwide.

More recently, Liu also became a familiar face on television as a mentor on the popular singing shows The Voice of China and its successor, Sing! China.

He also competed on the singing competition Singer in 2019, where he emerged as the winner.

That same year, Liu reportedly donated 20 million yuan (S$3.8 million) to set up the Liu Huan Original Music Fund with the Mango V Foundation, committing one million yuan each year to support young Chinese-language musicians.

In its statement, the Mango V Foundation said it would continue the annual disbursements in accordance with Liu’s wishes.

Beyond his music career, Liu also spent more than three decades teaching at the University of International Business and Economics, where he joined the faculty in 1991 and retired in 2023.

He taught Western Music History, a course that was reportedly popular among students, with classrooms often filled.

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