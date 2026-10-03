‘Very hands-on service’: Worker at Woodlands MRT food stall caught spreading butter on bread with bare fingers:

The man was seen dipping his finger into what appears to be butter before spreading it onto pieces of bread.

A food stall worker at Woodlands MRT station was filmed spreading what appeared to be butter on bread with their bare fingers.

Facebook user Luis Goh shared footage of the incident on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sept 28.

In the 87-second reel, the worker of the food stall can be seen scooping a red substance onto three pieces of bread.

The worker then dips a finger into a container or substance that is out of view and proceeds to spread a white substance across the pieces of bread.

After adding the red and white substances, the worker rolls up each slice of bread and places them into a plastic bag.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Food handler working completely bare-handed. Worst of all, using bare fingers to scoop and spread butter directly on the bread! Yucks!” says Goh in the caption. “Very hands-on service indeed... Give this stall a Michelin star for ‘artisanal’ technique,” he added.

‘Finger-licking good’: Netizen

The video has racked up 25,000 views while the post has garnered 154 reactions and 65 comments.

Some netizens were shocked by the sight.

“Wow… Wipe the fingers on the bread?” asked a Facebook user. “This complaint is not unreasonable! How to eat? How to pass? Under food safety regulations, this shop confirmed kena!” another said. “I won’t eat it if it were given to me for free,” yet another commented in Chinese.

Several even suggested how the hand might have been used before the food was prepared.

“Imagine (the) same finger used to dig the nose,” said one. “Before that he scratched his backside,” another said.

Some thought nothing of it, with some noting that pizza, prata, and sushi are also prepared with bare hands.

“Roti prata also use bare hand flip here and there. After cooking, still use bare hands — the prata. People are still willing to eat it, what. So what’s the point here?” said one. “Japanese sushi chefs at Japanese restaurants prepare sushi without gloves and spread wasabi on the sushi with bare fingers also,” another said.

Other users felt it would have been more useful if the original poster had reported the stall to the authorities or confronted the worker instead of sharing the post.

“At least something can be done, helps others, too,” said one Facebook user. Why record when you can confront (the worker)? another asked.

And there were some who made light of the finger food.

“Finger-licking good,” said one, borrowing the KFC tagline. “Vitamin booster,” another said.

Stomp has reached out to the Singapore Food Agency for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.