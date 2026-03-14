Two vaporisers and five pods were seized. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Van driver, 25, arrested for driving under influence after stopping in oncoming lane in Tampines

A 25-year-old van driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances after allegedly stopping in a lane against oncoming traffic.

Mr Zeng (transliterated), 52, told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a white van stopped at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 23 at around 7pm on March 13, surrounded by several police vehicles.

Recalling the events that day, Mr Zeng said he noticed the incident while looking outside his home.

"I saw a man sitting in the rear compartment of the van while several officers surrounded him and questioned him," he said.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, the van and several police vehicles were still present. The driver of the white van had been taken away, while several officers remained at the scene.

The van did not appear damaged, and a cardboard box was seen inside the vehicle.

Man arrested for driving under the influence

Another witness, Ms Lin, a 27-year-old customer service officer, told reporters that she saw a man standing beside the van surrounded by four police officers, one of whom was holding a backpack that had been recovered from the vehicle.

"The man was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. He was later handcuffed and taken away by officers," she said.

In response to Stomp's queries, police confirmed that officers responded to the incident at about 6.25pm. A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances. Two vaporisers and five pods were seized.

The vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), and investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to HSA for comment.

Lane closed during investigation

Mr Zeng said the van had been stationary in the oncoming lane, and the driver appeared unable to continue driving normally.

Ms Lin added that the man cooperated fully when officers placed him in handcuffs.

According to observations at the scene, one lane was closed after the incident, causing traffic to slow temporarily.

At around 8.30pm, a tow truck arrived to move the van to the roadside before towing it away. The road was fully reopened afterwards, with the entire operation lasting about two hours.

In a separate incident, a driver was charged with driving under the influence of etomidate after hitting a motorcyclist at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and Brickland Road last September.

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