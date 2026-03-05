Driver 'behaved incoherently', threw vapes out of car after hitting motorcyclist at CCK junction: Police

A driver "behaved incoherently" and threw vapes out of his car window after colliding with a motorcyclist at a Choa Chu Kang junction.

Jeremy Tay Jie Le, 30, was charged in court on March 5 for driving under the influence of etomidate and other traffic-related offences.

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and Brickland Road on Sept 19, 2025, at about 7.30pm.

The motorcyclist was stationary and waiting for the traffic light to turn green when the collision occurred, said the police in a news release.

Investigations revealed that Tay had been driving erratically, swerving left and right within the right lane before the collision occurred.

The police said: "At the scene, the driver exhibited an unsteady gait and behaved incoherently."

Tay was also observed throwing objects out of his car window, which were later recovered by the officers and found to be e-vaporisers and pods. They were seized.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Tay had inhaled from an e-vaporiser containing etomidate, also known as a Kpod, before driving.

He was charged with driving under the influence of a substance and driving without due care and attention. For the attempted disposal of the vape-related items, the driver was also charged with obstructing, preventing, perverting or defeating course of justice.

Another man, Ng Bing Hong, 36, was also charged on the same day for driving under the influence of etomidate.

On Jan 3, he made an illegal right turn from Pasir Ris Drive 1 and drove against the flow of traffic along Pasir Ris Drive 6, hitting a stationary car at a traffic light.

At about 9pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving two cars in a head-on collision at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 6 and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Ng was found to have inhaled from a Kpod prior to the accident. A vape and a pod in his vehicle were seized.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

For driving against the flow of traffic, he was also charged with dangerous driving, which carries a fine not exceeding $5,000, a jail term not exceeding 12 months or both.

The offence of driving under the influence of a substance carries a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months or both.

Driving without due care or reasonable consideration carries a fine of up to $1,500, a jail term not exceeding six months or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Obstructing, preventing, perverting or defeating course of justice carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or both.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics vape

court

accident