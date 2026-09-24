Users allegedly sell dog meat on S’pore Facebook marketplace group, draw outrage

The posts claim they are selling “vitamin gâu gâu” — a Vietnamese slang used to refer to dog meat.

Several Facebook users’ posts allegedly selling dog meat to customers in Singapore have drawn outrage from animal lovers.

An anonymous member of the Dogs Singapore Facebook group reshared the posts, alleging that sellers are using social media to target clients in Singapore, mentioning “vitamin gâu gâu” — a Vietnamese slang term used to refer to dog meat — in their posts.

“The seller is offering various types of dog meat dishes (such as grilled, steamed, and ribs) priced in dollars, targeted at consumers within Singapore,” says the member.

One of the posts, which has been taken down, was originally shared on the Chợ Việt Tại Singapore Facebook group — an online marketplace for Vietnamese goods and services.

It referenced several cuts of meat, each with its own price.

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The post did not specify the animal being sold until the end, where it stated in Vietnamese: “This is the perfect set for a proper ‘vitamin Gâu Gâu’ feast!” “Vitamin gâu gâu” is a Vietnamese slang term commonly used to refer to dog meat, with “gâu gâu” used to imitate a dog’s bark.

The post also included pictures of raw meat cut into pieces, while other similar posts showed cooked meat. It is unclear what animals were shown in the pictures.

“This is a severe violation of Singapore’s food safety laws and an act of cruelty that our community cannot tolerate,” the Dogs Singapore member added.

The anonymous user added that they were in the midst of lodging a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) with details of the registered company and PayNow information.

The member also urged others in the group to share any more information on the matter.

Netizens enraged by post allegedly selling dog meat

The reshared post, made on Sept 23, garnered more than 390 reactions and 140 comments before it was taken down.

Netizens were outraged by the allegation that dog meat was being sold in Singapore.

“This is SHOCKING!! To see this kind of stuff operating in Singapore!” said a Facebook user.

“Omg no way… Thank you for reporting to authorities,” said another.

One Facebook user called for action to be taken quickly, pointing out that the alleged seller was probably aware that someone might have reported her.

“She closed her comments in FB for selling dog meat now. Need to report before she flees the country,” said the netizen.

Several were worried that lost dogs in Singapore may have been nabbed and slaughtered.

“Must quickly find them. Some dogs that are reported lost are never found… Gosh… I cannot imagine where they are!” said one netizen.

“Walao, my neighbourhood got a dog went missing. They put up a missing dog notice at the lift around the neighbourhood. I hope they didn’t catch and eat the missing dog,” another said.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), which preceded the SFA, had previously stated that the sale of dog meat is not allowed in Singapore.

Offenders who import meat products illegally from unapproved sources, or are found in possession of such meat products for the purpose of selling, face a fine not exceeding $50,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine not exceeding $100,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

Stomp has reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post, as well as the SFA and AVS, for comment.

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