Universal Studios S’pore roller coaster stops mid-ride, 15 passengers safely evacuated

The incident took place at Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa at around 1.50pm on July 16.

A roller coaster at Universal Studios Singapore experienced a technical interruption on July 16, with 15 passengers safely evacuated from the ride.

Videos posted online appeared to show the Enchanted Airways roller coaster stopped on an uphill section of the track, with two staff members seen inspecting the ride while passengers remained seated.

The incident took place at Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa at around 1.50pm on July 16.

In a statement to Shin Min Daily News, a Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson said the ride experienced a “technical interruption”.

“All 15 passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of our team members, and no injuries were reported,” said the spokesperson.

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The ride had automatically stopped at a designated safe location on the track in accordance with established safety procedures.

The park’s operations team then assisted all passengers in leaving the attraction in an orderly manner, following standard operating procedures.

The attraction underwent a comprehensive safety inspection after the incident and was confirmed to meet operational requirements.

It resumed operations later that day.

Visitors report other ride disruptions

A member of the public also posted a video online showing the roller coaster stopped on the track.

The footage appeared to show two staff members checking the ride, while passengers waited in their seats.

Separately, a Xiaohongshu user said they had been looking forward to experiencing the Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster and Minion-themed attractions.

However, both attractions reportedly experienced disruptions while the user was queuing, leaving them unable to experience several rides during their visit.

The Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson said visitor safety remained the park’s top priority.

The park apologised for any inconvenience caused by the incident and thanked visitors for their patience and understanding.

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