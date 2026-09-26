UFM 100.3 DJ Limei finds crow drenched in glue and tied to carpark barrier, alerts ACRES

The DJ said she found the crow drenched in glue.

Radio DJ Limei recently came across a crow drenched in glue and tied to a carpark safety barrier, prompting her to alert the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) for help.

The UFM 100.3 DJ, who is also known as Charmaine Yip, shared about the incident in a Facebook post on Sept 25.

Without disclosing the location, Yip shared that she found the bird with its feet bound with raffia string and tied to the metal barrier.

With a pair of scissors from a man who had stopped to help the bird, Yip said she was able to cut the string.

Yip said she then took the crow to the shade, gave it some water, and tried to free its feet, which were tied in a dead knot.

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“Its eyes kept staring at us,” said Yip. “I kept telling it, we were saving it, don’t struggle. It seemed to understand.”

However, she was unable to remove the sticky substance that was on its body.

“I could only rinse it with water,” she explained.

Unable to leave the bird to fend for itself, Yip tried to contact ACRES.

While doing so, the crow scampered away and hid under a vehicle.

“Even if you hate crows, do you need to torture them like this?” she asks in her post, which has racked up 720 reactions and 190 comments.

Netizen condem cruel act

Netizens were furious at the cruelty that the crow suffered.

“Animals also have a life, and I hope everyone respects life,” said a Facebook user. Another said: “Oh God, please come and punish these cruel humans.”

A few condemned the act as animal abuse which they said the crow did not deserve.

“This is definitely considered animal abuse! Thank you for your kind actions and no, they do not deserve this kind of treatment,” said one netizen.

Another, who by their own admission did not like crows, said: “Abusers should be heavily punished. Our country cannot become a country that is cruel to animals and inhumane.”

“The crow is innocent, but the abuser is the worst,” yet another said.

Many praised Yip for her act of kindness in attempting to rescue the crow.

“Thank you for your kindness,” said one. “Thank you for helping this poor birdy,” another said.

ACRES officers attend to crow

In a later post, Yip showed images of two ACRES personnel attending to the crow. They were seen pouring a liquid from a bottle, likely to remove the glue on the bird, before taking it away in their vehicle.

“ACRES said it’s a healthy crow because it was jumping around quickly when I caught it,” says Yip.

While crows are not protected under the Wildlife Act, cruelty to the species, as with any other animal, remains a criminal offence. First offenders face a fine of up to $15,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

Stomp has reached out to Yip and ACRES for more details.

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