The girls are 14-year-old Ms El Amrithanjali (left) and 13-year-old Ms Daeng Nur’adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus (right).

Two teenage girls last seen in school uniform in Pasir Ris, police appealing for info

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls: 14-year-old Ms El Amrithanjali and 13-year-old Ms Daeng Nur’adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus.

Both teens were last sighted in their school uniform at 9 Pasir Ris Drive 6 on April 27 at about 12.05pm, said the police in the early hours of April 28.

Ms El Amrithanjalia was in a white blouse with a light blue skirt, while Ms Daeng Nur’adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus was in a dark blue polo top with a light blue skirt.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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