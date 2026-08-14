The contraband was found underneath the seat and in the storage boxes.

Two motorcyclists arrested for attempting to smuggle cigarettes, vapes at Woodlands Checkpoint

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Aug 14, 2026

Two men have been arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes and vapes into Singapore via motorcycles.

The men were caught in separate incidents on Aug 3 and 4 , the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Aug 13.

In the Aug 3 incident , ICA officers directed a Malaysia-registered motorcycle for enhanced checks and uncovered more than 30 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, along with over 60 vapes and related components, concealed in the storage box.

In the Aug 4 incident , a search of a Singapore-registered motorcycle revealed 25 cartons and 30 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, as well as more than 60 vapes. The contraband was hidden under the seat and in the storage box.

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A 46-year-old Malaysian man and a 51-year-old Singaporean man were arrested, ICA said.

The authority added that the suspects and exhibits were referred to the Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and tax evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in committing such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Vaping is also illegal in Singapore. Anyone caught using vapes can be fined up to $10,000, while sellers face fines of up to $200,000 and up to six years in jail. Smugglers can be fined up to $300,000 and jailed for up to nine years.

Foreigners caught with vapes more than once may have their passes revoked and receive a permanent re-entry ban.

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