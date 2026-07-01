Two men nabbed after Senja Road unit found secured with bicycle lock, debtor’s note pasted on door

Two men, aged 18 and 39, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment at a Senja Road residential unit.

The police said they were alerted to the case on June 28 at around 8.19am, in which the unit’s gate had been secured with a bicycle lock and a debtor’s note had been pasted on the door.

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identities of both men and arrested them on June 29 and June 30 respectively.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they are believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

Both men will be charged in court on July 1 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

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For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” they added.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

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