Two men hurl expletives on bus over queue-cutting, one shouts ‘can you call the police’

Two men got into a heated argument on a bus over an alleged queue-cutting incident, with one eventually threatening to call the police.

A video shared on Facebook page The SG Daily on April 25 shows the pair — one of whom appears to be a senior — exchanging expletives as tensions escalated.

Both men claimed to have been hit by the other. The man accused of cutting the queue was heard threatening to call the police and even asked a fellow passenger to do so on his behalf.

“You don’t talk you don’t talk you don’t talk lah,” one was heard saying.

The clip ends with the two still shouting at each other. No further details were provided on what happened next, including the bus service or when the incident took place.

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The post has since garnered more than 152,000 views, 920 reactions and 300 comments.

‘Just let him cut queue’

Several netizens said the situation could have been avoided if the other man had simply let the queue-cutter have his way.

“For goodness people just want to get home or to their destination. Just a bus ride and sometimes things happen out of norm. Close one eye and you will be happier. Move on,” said a netizen.

“What’s the big deal, want to cut queue, just let him,” one added.

“No need to be angry. When I see people (cutting the queue) in front of me, I just smile. The driver also smile. You know, I know,” said another user. “If confront, for sure the person not happy (sic). Thanks to my parents for teaching me to be polite and respectful towards others.”

Their attitude was commended by another user: “Bravo I like your attitude. I will just do the same. Life will be happy.”

One commenter attributed the behaviour to age. “Old people like to cut queue,” they said.

Responding to this comment, a netizen suggested more tolerance: “I think it is OK, lah. They are old. I always let them... No harm. We can be gracious.”

However, others disagreed that such behaviour was limited to older people.

“Nonsense — I have seen kiasu students and young adults pushing their way, too, and that is why I like to board last even though I am a senior as it is much more relaxing and the bus is not going to take off without everyone having boarded,” said a netizen.

Some netizens were surprised that the dispute escalated to the point of calling the police.

“Call the police – you think they so fast come down, meh? Haiz just say sorry, also difficult,” one commented.

“Wabiang… call the police because of cutting the queue,” another said.

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