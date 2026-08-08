Lim Tean was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police in Johor Bahru on Aug 6.

Two men to be charged after allegedly conspiring to help Lim Tean escape to Johor

Lauren Chia

The Straits Times

Aug 8, 2026

Two Singaporean men, aged 37 and 44, are set to be charged in court on Aug 8 over their suspected involvement in a conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men were believed to have conspired to make arrangements for Lim Tean to illegally depart Singapore for Malaysia, said the police in a statement on Aug 8.

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim was supposed to surrender on Aug 3 to begin his jail term for practising law without a valid certificate.

Lim was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) in Johor Bahru on Aug 6. The Singapore police said they are working closely with the RMP to secure his return to Singapore.

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The two men will each be charged with one count of engaging in a conspiracy to do an act that has a tendency to defeat the course of justice, knowing that the act is likely to defeat the course of justice.

If convicted, they face jail terms of up to seven years, a fine, or both punishments.

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