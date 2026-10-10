Two men arrested after trespassing into F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area

Police said they received a report at around 3pm that day that a man had been detained by staff members within the event area along Republic Boulevard.

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Oct 10, 2026

Two men were arrested on Oct 9 after they were caught trespassing into the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix event area.

In a statement on Oct 10 , the police said they received a report a t around 3pm that day that a man had been detained by staff members within the event area along Republic Boulevard.

Preliminary investigations found that at around 1.45pm , the two men had attempted to enter an F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area along Temasek Avenue without valid tickets.

At the entrance, one of the men, aged 35 , was denied entry after his ticket was found to be invalid.

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The other man, aged 39 , managed to enter the event area despite holding onto an invalid ticket, said the police.

The 39-year-old later gained unauthorised access to a restricted area meant for staff members and performing artistes. He was then located and detained within the event area by staff members, and arrested by the police at scene.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old was arrested by the police along T emasek Boulevard.

Both men are known to each other, said the police.

The 39-year-old will be charged in court on Oct 10 with two counts of criminal trespass . If found guilty, he could be jailed up to three months, fined up to $1,500 or both.

Investigations against the 35-year-old are ongoing.

The police said they take a serious view of unauthorised entry into restricted areas at major events, as such acts may compromise the safety and security of the event.

They added that members of the public should comply with all access control measures by event organisers and enter only areas for which they have valid authorisation.

Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, added the police.

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Oct 9 to 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

In 2025, a Swedish university student on an exchange programme in Singapore was caught trespassing into the F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area after a volunteer allowed him through, even though he did not have a ticket. He was sentenced to four weeks’ jail after pleading guilty.

In 2016, a man and his friend entered the F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area using passes that he stole from a hotel’s function room. He was jailed one month for the theft of two United Parcel Service (UPS) F1 Paddock Club passes, among other items, and fined the maximum of $1,500 for criminal trespass.

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