The MBS casino cage cashier reported the case to the police after discovering that one of the notes had the word “COPY” printed on it.

Two to be charged for counterfeiting Singapore currency notes

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Aug 26, 2026

Two people are set to be charged on Aug 26 for their suspected involvement in counterfeiting Singapore currency notes.

In a statement on Aug 26, the police said the suspects are a 33-year-old male Chinese national and a 25-year-old female Chinese national.

The police received a report of a man attempting to exchange a counterfeit Singapore $100 note at the Marina Bay Sands Casino on Aug 24 at 3.50am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had handed over $150,000 to the cage cashier, requesting the amount be deposited into his casino account.

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However, the cage cashier reported the case to the police after discovering that one of the notes had the word “COPY” printed on it.

The man was then escorted by police officers to his hotel room, where a woman was seen leaving with a printer.

A subsequent search revealed 121 counterfeit Singapore $100 notes in her possession. Counterfeiting instruments, including a bottled ink, paper, and a paper cutter, were also seized.

The duo will be charged with the offence of engaging in a conspiracy to counterfeit Singapore currency notes.

If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison and a fine.

The police warned that anyone who uses, possesses or makes counterfeit currency or banknotes will face strict penalties under the law.

They also urged members of the public who receive suspected counterfeit notes to call the police on 999, limit handling of the note and hand it over to the authorities. The public is also advised to remember the physical description of the person who provided the counterfeit note.

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