A blue tent was seen next to a tipper truck in Katong, with a portion of the road and the adjacent pedestrian walkway cordoned off.

Two accidents involving cyclists, one of them fatal, in eastern Singapore; truck driver arrested

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Nov 11, 2026

Two accidents involving cyclists, one of them fatal, took place in the eastern part of Singapore on Nov 11.

In one of them, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after an accident in Katong, and a truck driver has been arrested.

In a media reply, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck and a bicycle at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens at around 3.15pm that day.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, while a 47-year-old male tipper truck driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death, the authorities added.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident posted on TikTok shows a blue tent on the road next to a tipper truck, with a portion of the road and the adjacent pedestrian walkway cordoned off.

Multiple police personnel and vehicles are seen at the scene.

The other accident, which took place at about 8.30am, involved a 52-year-old male cyclist and a taxi at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link, the authorities said.

The cyclist was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

A 64-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations.

A bicycle was seen lying on its side on the road in Kaki Bukit, next to a blue vehicle. PHOTO: SGROAD BLOCKS TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM

An image of the aftermath of the accident circulating on Telegram shows a bicycle lying on its side on the road, next to a blue vehicle.

The Telegram user who posted the photograph said the taxi involved belonged to taxi operator ComfortDelGro.

ComfortDelGro confirmed on Nov 12 that it was aware of the incident involving one of its taxis, stressing that “safety is our top priority”.

A spokesperson for the transport company’s Zig platform told The Straits Times that the company is currently reaching out to the cyclist to offer support and providing assistance to its driver.

The incidents come amid a broader rise in traffic accidents involving cyclists, which surged nearly 25% to 772 cases in 2025 – up from 620 in 2024 and 581 in 2023, according to police statistics.

Fatalities similarly rose to 17 in 2025, compared with 13 in 2024.

The trend mirrors a wider deterioration in Singapore’s road safety, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016.

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