Tributes have poured in for national triathlete Russell Lee, who died at the age of 24 following a road traffic accident in Changi.

Tributes pour in for national triathlete Russell Lee, 24, after fatal Tanah Merah Coast Road accident

Tributes have poured in for national triathlete Russell Lee, who died at the age of 24 following a road traffic accident in Changi.

The young athlete’s sudden death has left teammates, friends and fellow competitors heartbroken, with many remembering him for his dedication to the sport, resilience and kindness.

Sport Plus, a Singapore-based sports publication, reported on Nov 15 that Lee died following an accident involving a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Nov 12.

In an emotional Instagram tribute, fellow national triathlete Nicholas Rachmadi, who represented Singapore at the 2019, 2021 and 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, described Lee as more than just a teammate and competitor.

Rachmadi said Lee was like a younger brother to him, and recalled how the younger athlete was never satisfied with his own progress despite being someone he considered a legend.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“More than just a teammate and competitor, you were like a younger brother to me,” Nicholas wrote.

He remembered Lee as one of the most resilient, hardworking and dedicated people he knew, adding that his friend had touched and inspired more lives than he realised.

“Walking this road without you will never feel the same man, you’ll be dearly missed,” he said.

Nicholas ended his tribute by writing: “It was an honour knowing you my brother rustleekz 🤍 Fly High King 👑”

‘Thank you for being our athlete’

Wheel Angel, a custom bicycle wheel workshop that Lee joined as an athlete in October 2024, also paid tribute to him in an Instagram reel.

The organisation remembered how he had trained and raced hard for the sports he loved, his country, teammates and friends.

It said that over the two years that Lee was with them, they had watched him grow from a young boy into a “fine gentleman”.

The team also recalled the times Lee spent at its workshop, where he would sit through its “long-winded lectures”.

“Dear Russell, thank you for being our athlete. This is goodbye but not the end. We miss you so much,” Wheel Angel wrote.

Friend recalls last encounter days before his death

Local performance wear brand founder Chrysander Wong shared on Instagram that his last encounter with Lee was on Nov 6 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Wong said he had just finished a swim session and was in the toilet trying to hold back tears after giving up halfway through his training set, when Lee asked him how he was doing.

After Wong opened up about how he was feeling, Lee comforted him and offered reassurance.

Before heading off to swim, Lee popped his head around the wall to ask if Wong was going to Sentosa for training the next day.

Wong said he replied that he would not be going, but would join the following week.

He expressed regret at not attending the session, not knowing it could be the last time he saw Lee.

“Thank you for being a friend and teammate, you will always be in my heart. Rest well Russell,” he wrote.

Wong’s post also reminded road users and riders to remain “focused and be accountable for our actions and responsibilities when riding”.

‘That wave would have been the last’

Fellow triathlete Herlene Natasha Yu remembered Lee as someone who had become like a brother to her.

She said they developed a friendship through training, exchanging life advice and conversations about relationships.

Yu also recalled how they had waved and smiled at each other from across the road just 15 to 20 minutes before the accident.

“Never would I have thought, that wave would have been the last,” she wrote.

“You will be missed and in our hearts and minds forever Rustleekz 🤍🤍,” she added.

Was preparing for next SEA Games

According to a RUN Singapore post, Lee started out as a swimmer before discovering his passion for running.

He competed in cross-country during secondary school and junior college before returning to triathlon after National Service.

Lee had more than a decade of experience in multi-sport racing.

In a Triathlon Singapore feature earlier in 2026, Lee was described as a Year 2 materials science and engineering student at Nanyang Technological University.

He had been aiming to qualify for the next SEA Games, which will take place in 2027.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.