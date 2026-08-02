Tragic fall from burning flat in China kills 3-year-old girl, leaves mum fighting for life

The blaze broke out on the morning of July 27 at a residential estate in Jiangsu province, China.

A three-year-old girl died and her 42-year-old mother remains in critical condition after both fell from a fifth-floor apartment while trying to escape a fire in eastern China, with the rescue response now coming under intense public scrutiny.

The blaze broke out on the morning of July 27 at Dongfang Lingxiu residential estate in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province.

Videos circulating online showed thick smoke billowing from a fifth-floor unit as a woman and a child clung to the window grilles outside while waiting for help.

Both eventually fell from the building, leading to the death of the toddler while her mother remains in critical condition.

Rescue response sparks debate

As footage of the incident began to spread on social media, many netizens questioned whether more could have been done to save the pair.

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Some asked why firefighters did not deploy an aerial ladder or inflatable rescue cushion, noting that the victims were trapped on the fifth floor.

Others questioned whether the pair could have been rescued before they fell.

The incident became one of the top trending topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo on July 31, with several related hashtags attracting more than a million views.

They included discussions about the Lianyungang fire, firefighting equipment and comparisons with another recent fatal blaze at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian province, that killed at least 28 people earlier this month.

According to Chinese media, multiple government agencies and fire authorities were contacted for comment but had not provided a detailed response several days after the incident.

As of July 31, there had been no official report explaining the rescue operation or addressing questions raised by the public.

Former state media editor calls for review

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of Chinese state newspaper Global Times, also commented on the incident on social media.

He said it was heartbreaking that the mother and daughter were unable to be rescued despite firefighters’ efforts to spray water at the burning unit.

Hu suggested that, given the relatively low height of the building, the pair might have been saved if firefighters had access to more suitable rescue equipment, such as an aerial ladder or an inflatable rescue cushion.

He added that the incident highlighted room for improvement in the local fire department’s rescue capabilities and said the authorities should reflect on public concerns and respond with humility.

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