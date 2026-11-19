Several netizens commended the pupils for the kind gesture.

Townsville Primary School pupils spend $159 buying Wingstop for construction workers near AMK Hub: ‘Thank you for building S’pore’

A group of Townsville Primary School pupils who spent $159 on 10 packs of Wingstop for construction workers outside AMK Hub have won praise online, with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) thanking them for the kind gesture.

TikTok user @pacao2098 shared a video of the good deed on Nov 18 , showing seven pupils gathered outside a construction site near the shopping mall.

Amid excited chatter, the group waves at the construction workers through a clear screen to get their attention, raising the bag of food high.

They troop to a gate along the construction site, passing on the food to the workers as one of the pupils erupts in cheers.

PHOTO: PACAO2098/TIKTOK

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Another worker approaches the pupils, saying something inaudible, prompting the group to explain that the food is free.

The worker then thanks the group and shakes their hands.

Several pupils also respond: “ Thank you for your service.”

“Thank you for building Singapore,” another chirps.

“Me and my friends have spent $159 on Wingstop to have the foreigners that have helped Singapore on the Cross Island Line in AMK,” the caption reads.

‘Keep up the amazing work’: Netizens commend pupils

The post garnered over 123,000 views and 14,800 likes, with many netizens commending the pupils in the comments.

“Thank YOU for helping spread kindness around!” LTA commented.

One netizen described their actions as “ precious and thoughtful ”, while another said their parents and school “should be proud”.

“Keep up the amazing work and continue doing great things for the community. The world needs more people like you all,” a netizen wrote.

Stomp has reached out to Townsville Primary School for comment.

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