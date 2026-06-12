The plant was seen hanging off a second-floor unit.

Town council to prune Woodlands resident’s plant that went viral for nearly touching floor

An overgrown plant at an HDB block along Woodlands Drive 14 has caught the attention of amused neighbours, while others have raised concerns about potential safety risks.

When Stomp visited the HDB block at about 9am on June 12, a plant hanging off a second-floor unit was observed, with its vines nearly touching the ground.

The balcony housed multiple pots of plants, some spilling over the ledge. Two neighbouring windows also had plants placed on their ledges, with some creeping upwards and others dangling over the side.

‘It’s not a problem’: Neighbours unbothered

Nur, a neighbour who has lived in the area for over six years, told Stomp she had seen the plant since moving in and observed that the homeowner maintained it regularly.

“He doesn’t bother me. If you want to grow your plants, then you grow lah,” the 40-year-old said. “I’m ok with it, at least there’s some greenery.”

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Nur added that the homeowners were “nice people”.

“He’s not a problematic person. He just loves plants,” she said, adding that she saw no need to “disturb” the neighbour over their plants.

She felt that those who considered it an eyesore could simply avoid walking past it.

“Sometimes people are just being so petty over small little things. This is a small problem. In fact, it’s not a problem,” she concluded.

A fifth-floor resident said she felt it “doesn’t matter” as the resident did not have downstairs neighbours, adding that she had not heard of any incidents involving the plant.

However, she acknowledged that it might pose safety risks for younger children who might be tempted to climb it.

‘I’m scared when I see it’: Other residents raise safety concerns

Other neighbours felt it could affect surrounding residents.

Lai, a 57-year-old food delivery rider who has lived in a nearby block for more than 10 years, said he felt it was acceptable as long as it did not inconvenience or endanger others.

He also raised concerns about mosquito breeding and the possibility of the vines obstructing pedestrians below.

“The most important thing is whether the flower pot is secure, or if it will fall. Just make sure it doesn’t affect surrounding neighbours,” he added.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous said she felt it was dangerous to leave the plant in its current state.

“I’m scared when I see it, I won’t walk there. What if it falls?” she asked in Mandarin, adding that “playful” kids might tug on the vines.

“It’s not like it’s a very nice-looking plant,” she added.

Ita, a 66-year-old resident in the area, described the plant as “quite messy” and said she was concerned it could attract rats, urging the homeowner to maintain it properly.

Multiple potted plants outside flat

When Stomp visited the unit, multiple potted plants were seen outside the flat. There was no answer when reporters knocked on the door.

Cleaners and a staff member from Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC) were seen setting up a ladder near the plant, but left with the equipment about 15 minutes later.

According to the town council’s by-laws, residents are not allowed to place items on window sills or along corridors if they could endanger lives, cause injury, or damage property.

Town council will prune overgrown plant

In response to Stomp’s queries, a MYTTC spokesperson said that the town council is aware of the concerns regarding the overgrowing plants at the unit, urging stakeholders to ensure that personal projects are managed with the comfort, hygiene and safety of the community in mind.

“In the meantime, our team will be pruning the overhanging vegetation that is of concern to ensure that the pathways are clear at accessible common areas,” the spokesperson added.

Netizens call plant a ‘public nuisance’, others unfazed

A photo of the plant was also posted on the Home Gardening Singapore Facebook group, where some netizens urged the homeowner to “cut it off”, calling it a “public nuisance” and an “inconsiderate” act.

Others felt there was nothing wrong, pointing out that it “gives better air and good greens to look at”.

Some, including the Facebook user who shared the post, compared the plant to the fairy-tale character Rapunzel, writing: “Rapunzel, Rapunzel! Let down ur hair.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council.

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