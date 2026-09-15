The bus driver had experienced a medical emergency while driving.

Tower Transit seeking SBS Transit bus captain, commuters who attended to unresponsive driver on moving bus

Public bus operator Tower Transit Singapore is seeking an SBS Transit bus driver and commuters who sprang into action after one of its bus drivers experienced a sudden medical emergency and slumped forward while the bus was moving.

Tower Transit Singapore shared a Facebook post about the incident on Sept 15, saying that it had happened on the afternoon of Sept 14.

During a bus journey, one of the bus drivers on Service 854 experienced a “sudden medical emergency” and became unresponsive as the bus approached a stop along Hougang Avenue 3.

According to the operator, a man at the bus stop banged on the doors to alert passengers of the incident, after which commuters on board rushed to help.

“One checked on our captain, another called for an ambulance, and a third climbed into the driver’s seat to engage the handbrake and bring the bus safely to a stop,” the post read.

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A nearby SBS Transit bus driver also alerted the Tower Transit Singapore control centre, while the passenger who stopped the bus explained what had happened.

“Thanks to them, all the passengers were safe and our bus captain is now in stable condition and receiving care,” Tower Transit Singapore added.

“To the vigilant commuter at the bus stop, the quick-thinking passengers, and the helpful SBS Transit Ltd bus captain, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The operator urged those involved in assisting the bus captain to message its social media pages or call their hotline.

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