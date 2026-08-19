Tourist walks into Phuket beachwear shop, urinates at entrance and casually walks away

A tourist was caught on CCTV urinating at the entrance of a beachwear shop in Phuket, Thailand — taking just seconds to relieve herself before waddling away as though nothing had happened.

The incident occurred at a shop in the popular tourist area of Karon at about 8.45pm on Aug 14, according to Newsflare.

Footage of the incident was shared by Phuket Times on Facebook on Aug 15.

In the video, the woman, dressed in white shorts and a tank top, walks into the shop and stops near the entrance.

She pulls down her shorts, squats and relieves herself.

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Within seconds, she gets back up and waddles away slowly with her shorts still around her thighs.

Shortly before the footage ends, an elderly woman looking after the shop can be seen walking over to inspect what happened.

According to Newsflare, the shopkeeper had shouted at the tourist before she walked away.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

Some netizens responding on The Thaiger’s social media pages were upset by the woman’s behaviour, while others saw the funny side.

“She thought she was in Ko Pee Pee,” one quipped.

Another pointed to a lack of accessible public toilets in Phuket, claiming that many businesses do not allow non-customers to use theirs.

“That being said, surely she could have found a more secluded area,” the netizen added.

Not the first such incident

This is not the first time foreign tourists have been caught relieving themselves in public in Phuket and other popular Thai holiday destinations.

In February 2025, Phuket Times published images of two foreign men urinating by the side of a public road, reported The Thaiger.

The Thaiger also previously reported on a Phuket restaurant owner who complained after a foreign woman defecated outside his establishment. He claimed she was not the first tourist to do so there.

In December 2025, another foreign woman was filmed urinating outside a restaurant on Koh Tao.

Following these incidents, some business owners and Thai netizens have pointed to a shortage of public toilets and called for more facilities to be provided for tourists.

Public urination and defecation are offences under Thailand’s public cleanliness and public nuisance rules, with fines typically amounting to a few thousand baht.

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