A tourist said she was saddened to see “dirty plates and trays” left on tables at Lau Pa Sat.

Tourist ‘sad’ to see dirty plates and trays left at Lau Pa Sat, urges visitors to respect S’pore rules

A tourist was saddened to see “dirty plates and trays” left on tables at Lau Pa Sat, prompting her to remind visitors to respect Singapore and abide by its tray-return rules.

In an Instagram video posted on Oct 11, user @jetlagandsnackss pans across the hawker centre, showing several unoccupied tables littered with used plates, bowls and trays.

The video, with the on-screen caption “Travelling is a privilege, but respecting the country, its culture, and its rules should be a responsibility”, has garnered more than 200,000 views and 160 comments.

‘Dirty plates and trays’ left on Lau Pa Sat tables

A solo traveller, jetlagandsnackss said she would recommend Singapore to anyone for its safety, cleanliness and how it is “incredibly easy to get around”.

However, when she visited Lau Pa Sat at night to satisfy her food cravings, she was saddened to see tables left with “dirty plates and trays”.

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The video also showed used tissue paper scattered beneath some tables.

The video also showed some tables with used tissue paper scattered underneath them. PHOTO: JETLAGANDSNACKSS/INSTAGRAM

“It’s honestly sad to see how some tourists fail to respect the rules and culture of the countries they visit,” she wrote.

She noted that travelling was a privilege and that respecting the country should “always be part of the experience”.

In response to a commenter who asked whether tray-return signs and stations were available, jetlagandsnackss said the stations were “visible” throughout the hawker centre.

She added that she always makes an effort to observe local customs whenever she visits a country. If she is unsure about something, she would ask someone or look it up online.

Stomp has reached out to jetlagandsnackss for comment.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a spokesperson for Lau Pa Sat operator FairPrice Group said the hawker centre welcomes large numbers of local and international visitors daily.

“Keeping Lau Pa Sat clean and comfortable for everyone is a shared responsibility,” the spokesperson said.

While cleaning teams work continuously to clear tray-return stations, sanitise tables and maintain the dining areas, the spokesperson urged diners to do their part by keeping tables clean and returning their trays and used crockery to designated stations after their meals.

‘Thank you for advocating for Singapore’: Netizens

Many netizens agreed with jetlagandsnackss, thanking her for reminding visitors to respect a country’s rules and customs.

“Thank you for advocating for Singapore,” a user commented.

Another said they had witnessed such behaviour many times but had never spoken up about it.

Others pointed out that tourists might be unaware of Singapore’s tray-return rules, suggesting that hawker centres put up more signs or make existing ones clearer.

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