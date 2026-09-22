The tourist calls Singapore the “strangest nation” and says it feels “almost dystopian”.

Tourist praises S’pore’s multiculturalism and religious diversity, calls it a ‘miracle that has to be studied’

A tourist has taken to social media to praise Singapore for its multiculturalism and religious diversity, going so far as to call the country a “miracle that has to be studied”.

Facebook user Buttsy, whose handle is @FirstlyTruth, shared the video on Sept 17, saying that Singapore is unlike any other place in the world and feels “almost dystopian” to the Western eye.

In his video, Buttsy shared three main observations he made during his time in Singapore:

Singapore does not have its own singular culture, but is built on multiculturalism

Singapore is a multi-religious country without any religious tension

People in Singapore speak English, even though it is not a Western country

“Singapore doesn’t have its own culture in the way most nations do. Its culture is simply multiculturalism through and through. It’s not a political mask that gets put on Singapore. It’s the core reality of what built it,” explains the content creator, who describes himself as a Westerner but does not specify where he is from.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Elaborating on his point about Singapore being a multi-religious country, Buttsy claimed that religious tension is such an unfamiliar concept to Singaporeans that it’s “foreign”.

What Buttsy found the “craziest”, however, was that people in Singapore speak English even though it is not a Western country.

“So you’ve got the most multicultural nation in the world with a mix of all the different religions, and everyone speaks English, yet there are no Westerners there,” he concludes.

Netizens thanks him for the praise, but points out inaccuracies

The Facebook video has garnered more than 385,000 views, 2,400 reactions, and 360 comments. The clip was also shared on his Instagram account, where it has racked up more than 399,000 views and 400 comments.

Netizens were bemused at the points that Buttsy made, with some trying to explain Singapore to him.

While nobody successfully argued against his point about the lack of a single culture, there were a few humorous takes.

“Somebody please tell this tourist that one of Singapore’s most popular culture is choping hawker centre tables with a packet of tissue paper,” said a Facebook user in jest. Another offered: “Singapore Incorporated, some people call us. Maybe that’s the culture.”

Yet another explained: “Two important belief systems make up our culture: Multiculturalism (as you point out), and also, capitalism (the universal religion).”

However, many disagreed that there wasn’t an awareness of religious tension.

“We are very much aware and knowing the consequences,” said a netizen.

“Through history, we have learned and understood how important it is to have tolerance towards each other. If we allow the harmony to be broken, Singapore cannot function as a society and a country,” explained another Facebook user.

Several netizens were amused that the Buttsy thought there were no Westerners in Singapore.

“Sorry bruh... But I can’t help but laugh when you say: ‘It’s an English-speaking country but there’s no Westerners.’ We do have them, but they’re a minority compared to the other races,” said a Facebook user. An Instagram user said: “It was a British colony for over 140 years and you don’t think there are westerners? Bro, there are international schools all over the place where European kids and mixed Asian/ European kids go to school. Bit off on this one, pal.”

Some netizens, pleased with his complimentary view of Singapore, were happy to welcome him.

“It’s baked in us to understand each other. Welcome to Singapore!” said a Facebook user. “This is Singapore for you, Welcome to Singapore!” another said.

One Malaysian netizen agreed with the tourist and said it was hard to understand why Singaporeans moaned and complained “despite their government governing this country so well and organised”.

“If there’s a way, I’m happy to exchange or trade my Malaysian citizenship with any Singaporean…even with extra incentive, like my entire life savings, my house and my limited-edition rare lime green Proton Saga!” said the Malaysian.

Stomp has reached out to the FirstlyTruth for more details.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics multiculturalism

singapore

tourist

religion

english

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.