Tourist praises Singapore’s safety, nice and talkative people: ‘I haven’t had one bad interaction’

A Somali tourist’s video praising Singapore for its safety and friendly people has gone viral, with netizens saying the scariest thing here are ghosts.

TikToker @Ilyaselmi__ says in the reel shared on July 11 that the best part about his trip to Singapore was not the sightseeing or the food, but that he can be out at night alone and it’s safe because “nobody’s doing nothing”.

He says he doesn’t want to glaze (internet-speak for praise) this place but, “Singapore is slowly creeping up the list. It hasn’t even been a day,” he says, probably referring to his own list of best places to visit.

He adds that it is a great place for solo female travelers and for anybody who is travelling for the first time.

“I really do suggest this place to my sisters, y’all, because it’s really safe. You can come here solo if you want. You’ll be fine. You’ll be completely fine, y’all.”

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He says he is impressed with how kind people here are.

“The people here are so nice. They’re so down-to-earth. I haven’t run into one bad interaction since I’ve been here so far. Everybody’s talkative. Everybody’s treating you so nice,” he says.

Singaporean netizens appreciated his praise for the country but also offered their own amusing take on how safe Singapore is.

“Just nice to hear Singapore in a positive light,” said a netizen. “Thanks so much for all the positive compliments about our country,” said another.

Various netizens agreed with Ilyas about Singapore being safe and that the only danger at night was from the supernatural.

“Scariest part about Singapore at night would be ghosts,” said a netizen in jest.

“We’re more afraid of ghostly encounters than muggers at 2-3am. That’s how safe Singapore is,” said another.

Some were surprised that he thought Singaporeans were talkative.

“What do you mean everybody talkative?” asked a TikTok user, to which Ilyas replied:

“I don’t know, everybody was giving energy.”

“Talkative???? Oh, the cabbies,” another commented.

Several netizens said that Singapore is boring.

“It’s the most boring place in the world,” said one netizen. Ilyas replied: “I wasn’t bored.”

Some replied to the charge that Singapore is boring.

“I don’t want too much excitement if it means having shootouts and being robbed when I take a walk through the park,” said a netizen.

“It’s boring because it lacks volatility. Any place that is stable and extremely safe will be boring. You want excitement, you should date a psycho or have five kids,” another said.

Several netizens took exception to his description of Singapore as “creeping up the list”.

“Bro, my country Singapore is not just creeping up...it’s already way up there a long time ago,” said one. “We’re already at the top!” another insisted.

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