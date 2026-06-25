27-year-old Usi Christian Jior Orlino pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism.

Tourist films upskirt videos of 6 women while in S’pore to visit girlfriend

A Filipino tourist was sentenced to six weeks’ jail for filming upskirt videos of six women visiting his girlfriend in Singapore.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 27-year-old Usi Christian Jior Orlino pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism, with another three similar charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Orlino was on holiday in Singapore and staying with his girlfriend at the time.

On Nov 6, 2025, between about 6.48pm and 9pm, he targeted six women at various locations, mainly in shops around Chinatown Point.

In one instance, Orlino activated his phone’s camera at a bakery and placed it beneath the skirt of a woman wearing a blue dress, recording for about 33 seconds.

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Orlino recorded a 19-second upskirt video of another victim at a health and beauty store using similar methods.

Detoured to MRT platform to film woman

At about 9pm, Orlino was on his way home and had taken the train from Chinatown to Outram Park MRT station. He had already boarded an escalator to leave the platform when he spotted a woman in a black dress who he felt attracted to.

Instead of continuing on his way home, he turned back and returned to the MRT platform.

Orlino then activated his phone’s camera, approached the woman from behind and placed the phone between her legs to film under her dress.

Two commuters who were descending the escalator witnessed his actions. The pair immediately confronted Orlino and escorted him to MRT station staff.

Police officers later arrested him and found additional upskirt videos of other victims on his phone.

The prosecution sought a six-week jail term, noting that Orlino had already been leaving the station but deliberately returned to commit another offence.

Orlino’s lawyer argued for leniency, saying he was a first-time offender and that all six offences took place on the same day.

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