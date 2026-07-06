According to Isabella, the boy’s mother, his love for brooms started even before he could walk.

Toddler’s broom obsession captures hearts online: ‘Does he need a position at the town council?’

A three-year-old boy’s love for brooms and cleaning has delighted netizens on TikTok, with many praising him and his parents.

TikTok account @mckenzieadventures posted about the “$5 broom kid” on July 3.

The video shows a toddler clutching a broom — which his parents purchased for $5 — and documents his love for brooms since 2024. The video also includes various clips of him cleaning the floor with different brooms, mops, and even a dried leaf.

The boy can also be seen at many locations, such as:

Outside a cafe

At a hawker centre

By the pavement

In the supermarket

In the vicinity of his swimming lessons

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Speaking to Stomp, the boy’s mother, Isabella, said that his "obsession” with brooms began before he started walking.

“Jude just turned three, and the broom hasn’t gone to school but that could be next,” the 38-year-old quipped.

Isabella — who is a permanent resident and works in cybersecurity — has been living in Singapore for almost ten years, and told Stomp that Jude was born here. She has an older son, whom she said has “grown out of his cleaning phase”.

‘Thank you for making Singapore clean!’, netizens gush

The video has already amassed at least 30,200 views and 1,449 likes, with unilaterally supportive comments.

“Does he need a position at the town council?” one TikTok commenter asked playfully.

“23 years old with 20 years of experience on the ground,” joked another.

Many also praised the boy and his parents for his discipline.

“Thank you for making Spore clean!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 We appreciate you 😉,” said one.

“Bravo!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 He is a disciplined boy! Hats off to mum and dad for good guidance!👍🏻” another commenter chimed.

When asked how she felt about the comments on her video, Isabella said she was new to TikTok and still in the midst of “figuring this out”.

“So overwhelmed with the positive feedback!” she said.

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