The restaurant was closed from Nov 16 to 19 for renovations.

Staff members at a Toa Payoh seafood restaurant were shocked and amused when they reopened after four days of renovations to find just one delivery order waiting for them.

Speaking to Stomp, 29-year-old marketing director of Kelly Jie Seafood, Zara , said the eatery was closed from Nov 16 to 19 f or kitchen upgrading works, repainting, and changing of their signage.

But when they reopened on Nov 20 , they were greeted with only one delivery order.

An Instagram reel posted on @kellyjieseafood that day shows about 10 staff members gathered at the counter as one of them checks for orders on a tablet — finding a single delivery order scheduled for Nov 22.

“We were definitely SHOOKETH in disbelief (and really sad too),” the caption read.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Restaurant closed for kitchen upgrading works, changes to signage

Zara said this was the first time the restaurant had closed for renovations after her sister took over the business from their mother in 2023.

She explained that they were especially excited to see their customers’ reactions to the revamp, as her sister had been working tirelessly to coordinate the renovation works.

When asked about her reaction to the opening, she replied: “HUH!! Only one dabao ah?! Is it our customers didn’t miss us as much as we missed them?!”

However, she explained that business tended to slow towards the end of the year, and the lack of orders might not have necessarily been due to the four-day closure.

Their first dine-in order came during lunch on Nov 20, and the restaurant was almost at full capacity during dinner service that evening.

PHOTO: KELLYJIESEAFOOD/INSTAGRAM

She also described the renovations as necessary , as they had decided to upgrade the kitchen exhaust system and repaint grey walls to a brighter cream colour, giving the space a warmer and more inviting feel.

They also redesigned their logo to make it more recognisable and repositioned signs at their shopfront, which were initially blocked by a sheltered walkway.

Zara said the restaurant has seen more weekend reservations following the announcement of its reopening.

“At the end of the day, we want to create a better dining experience for our customers, and we believe that sometimes, taking a few days to improve the restaurant is worth it!” she added.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.